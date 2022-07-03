It’s time to forage for mulberries

Maybe it’s just the kid in me, but I love to pick and eat mulberries.

Our mulberry trees in Omaha have been dropping their mulberries, so it’s time to begin harvesting them.

The mulberry looks sort of like a “blackberry tree,” with light-colored bark and lightly serrated leaves with prominent, light-green veins. Besides humans, wildlife utilizes the mulberry tree, too. The leaves and twigs provide food for white-tailed deer. The leaves are the main diet for the silkworm and provide larval food for the mourning cloak and red admiral butterflies. An array of birds and small mammals eat the fruit of the mulberry.

Fish eat ripe mulberries, too, especially channel catfish and common carp. Mulberries make for superb summer fishing bait, particularly where mulberry tree branches hang over ponds, lakes, reservoirs and rivers. Some anglers tie and use mulberry flies to catch catfish and carp.

When talking with a landowner to get permission to pick mulberries, be sure those trees have not been treated with harmful chemicals or are not subject to a lot of vehicle exhaust. Also, allergic sensitization to mulberries has been reported as both food allergy and respiratory allergy; check with your allergist or physician if necessary.

For picking mulberries on public land, contact the governing authority to find out if that is allowed.

If you plan to eat mulberries raw, know they have a short life in the refrigerator, about three days. You can dehydrate them in the sun and bring them in at night or put them in a dehydrator. Once fully dry, mulberries will keep all year. Dried mulberries are a wonderful snack. Some people freeze them and blend them into smoothies.

Mulberries will keep in the refrigerator, unwashed in a covered container for several days. To freeze them, wash them and gently pat dry, then pack them in freezer bags in a single layer. This will ensure they remain separate once they are frozen. Frozen berries will store for several months.

You can pick ripe mulberries off the tree, but here’s the best way to harvest them in great number:

* Spread an old, clean, light-colored sheet under a mulberry tree.

* Shake the branches over the sheet. All the ripe berries just fall off and onto your sheet.

* Gather the corners of the sheet and slide the berries into the middle of it.

* Gently slide the berries to the edge of the sheet and pour them into a large bowl or pail. Repeat the process going around the remainder of the tree.

* Sort and rinse your berries with cold water.

Mulberries are highly nutritious. They have vitamins A, C, E and K; iron; folate; riboflavin; calcium; magnesium; phosphorus; and potassium. These berries also are a great source of dietary fiber and protein. Nutritionally, the mulberry is considered a “superfood,” high in antioxidants and energy content, and virtually no fat content.

Eating seasonal mulberries offers the consumption of a product straight from nature that nourishes both bodies and relationships as well as a chance to build outdoor memories and create an appreciation for our natural world.

