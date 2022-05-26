Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor.
The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.
"The purpose of this season is not to hunt for sport but to manage the size of the herd, which is why more efficient and effective firearms are being authorized," said Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom of Oskaloosa.
Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a former active-duty U.S. Army soldier and now a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.
He said he had about 200 hours of basic rifle marksmanship training to learn how to handle similar weapons and be combat certified.
Prichard said his home is close enough to the edge of town that such weapons fired from hunting areas near Charles City could put his family within the reach of bullets fired from such weapons.
Deer hunting with AR-15 rifles is allowed in other states. Many states have restrictions for when they can be used and regulate the type of ammunition allowed.
Photos: Hunters show off their harvest in Nebraska
Johnson County
Shannon Nielsen, Johnson County deer, Sunday morning
Courtesy photo
First deer hunt
Courtesy photo
2020 Deer
First deer
Courtesy photo
Double harvest
Logan and his dad both harvested a buck on Monday. They were taken 3 minutes apart and only about 100 yards from each other.
Courtesy photo
Archery buck
Her mom told her if she got a buck this year she could hang the mount in the dining room, and less than 12 hours later she got this 5x5 during archery season in September.
Courtesy photo
Shot with 10 minutes left on opening day
This 3x4 buck was shot in Boone County with 10 minutes left on opening day.
Courtesy photo
Jackson Wichman, Sprague
Jackson Wichman, Sprague
Courtesy photo
Deshler on Nov. 14
Deshler on Nov. 14
Courtesy photo
First buck in Boyd County
First buck in Boyd County
Courtesy photo
11-year-old 9X7
11-year-old 9X7
Courtesy photo
Boyd County
Boyd County
Courtesy photo
Rick Payeur
Rick Payeur
Corey Doorlag
Five-point buck
Royce Kreitman got this five-point buck from his land in Otoe County on opening morning.
Courtesy photo
First buck
William Vlcek, 13, from Pawnee City shot his first buck Sunday morning with his dad.
Courtesy photo
First bucks
Twins Hannah and Haylea Dean of Lincoln, 14, shot their first bucks this weekend in the Sandhills near Crawford while hunting with great-grandpa, fathers and many uncles.
Courtesy photo
Twins
Twins Hannah and Haylea Dean of Lincoln, 14, shot their first bucks this weekend in the Sandhills near Crawford while hunting with great-grandpa, fathers and many uncles.
Courtesy photo
Opening morning buck
Jaliesa Maret: "I got this fella opening morning on my family farm in southwest Nebraska, am getting him mounted so I can enjoy his beauty for years to come, but also he will put a lot of meat on the table."
Courtesy photo
Hunting
Gabriel got his first deer in 2019.
Courtesy photo
Button buck
Courtesy photo
Hunting crew
Courtesy photo
