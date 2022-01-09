Ice-fishing safety begins with ice thickness

Catching fish through the ice can be a fun way to spend a winter day. Winter days are shorter, so any time spent outdoors is a bonus. But with ice fishing, safety always should come first.
Safety always starts with ice thickness. When is the ice thick enough to go out for some ice fishing? It depends, but here are the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s tips for a safe ice fishing outing on the lake:
* A minimum of 3 inches of clear, blue lake ice will support a single angler; 5 inches will hold several anglers in single file.
* Don’t expect ice to freeze uniformly. The ice might be several inches thick in one spot and just an inch thick a few feet away.
* Slush ice is about half as strong as clear lake ice, so anglers should double the minimum thickness figures when encountering such conditions. Ice weakens with age, and late in the season, when it becomes dark and honeycombed, it is time to quit fishing.
* Be especially careful on any lake that has moving water in it. Water movement hinders freezing, often leaving hard-to-detect thin spots.
* A layer of snow insulates and slows the ice’s freezing process. The snow’s weight also reduces the amount of weight the ice can hold.
* Materials imbedded in the ice, such as weeds or logs, weaken ice. Large objects on the ice, such as duck blinds or ice shacks, can absorb the sun's heat and weaken ice. Ice near shore may be weakened by heat from the ground.
* Use an ice chisel or spud bar to strike the ice and evaluate conditions as you venture out onto the frozen surface.
* Wear ice picks around your neck in case the worst happens and you need something to grip the ice to pull yourself out of the water.
* Wear ice cleats on your boots for traction.
* Have a long throw rope with you in case of emergency.
* Bring a waterproof case for your cellphone, matches and an emergency blanket.
Drowning is one immediate danger from falling through the ice, but hypothermia, a rapid, drastic lowering of body temperature that causes loss of the use of limbs, disorientation, unconsciousness, and heart failure, is the real threat.
Dress warm, be safe and have fun on the ice this winter. And remember: Ice fishing is more fun — and safer — when done with a friend.