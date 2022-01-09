Ice-fishing safety begins with ice thickness

Catching fish through the ice can be a fun way to spend a winter day. Winter days are shorter, so any time spent outdoors is a bonus. But with ice fishing, safety always should come first.

Safety always starts with ice thickness. When is the ice thick enough to go out for some ice fishing? It depends, but here are the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s tips for a safe ice fishing outing on the lake:

* A minimum of 3 inches of clear, blue lake ice will support a single angler; 5 inches will hold several anglers in single file.

* Don’t expect ice to freeze uniformly. The ice might be several inches thick in one spot and just an inch thick a few feet away.

* Slush ice is about half as strong as clear lake ice, so anglers should double the minimum thickness figures when encountering such conditions. Ice weakens with age, and late in the season, when it becomes dark and honeycombed, it is time to quit fishing.

* Be especially careful on any lake that has moving water in it. Water movement hinders freezing, often leaving hard-to-detect thin spots.