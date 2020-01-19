Hunting equipment available for public rent at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Access to hunting gear can be a barrier for new or existing hunters. The expense, combined with the number of items needed, can dissuade someone who’s interested in learning to hunt.
Micaela Rahe, an recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) coordinator with the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says she often gets questions about where to find inexpensive or used hunting gear. Other states have gear rental programs for the public, but until recently, Nebraska didn’t.
Hunting gear is now available for the public to rent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Outdoor Adventure Center. Available items include a pop-up blind, layout blind, duck decoy set of 14 birds, and a jake/hen turkey decoy combination. Each is individually available to the public for $6 per day, $12 for three days or $16 a week.
The gear has been available to UNL students to rent for about a year. The response has been “really positive,” Rahe said. “We’ve seen use of all of the things that are offered. We have other universities across the state reaching out saying that they would like to offer something similar, as well.”
Now that staff members have a good idea of how often items are checked out, they feel comfortable opening up the rental program to the public, Rahe said.
The rental program allows new hunters to give hunting a try “without having to make that commitment by going to a store and buying a blind for $200,” Rahe said. “You can try it here for a minimal cost and decide if that’s something you want to invest in. This is kind of a start to give people the basics for turkey and waterfowl hunting.”
It’s an exciting development for Rahe’s own work with the National Wild Turkey Federation and R3 efforts. “One of our goals at the Turkey Federation is to recruit 1.5 million new hunters, and so this is just a small part of that — getting people into the outdoors and helping them experience something for the first time,” Rahe said.
She’s optimistic about the rental program’s potential success. “I think once the public knows about this, they’ll jump on it,” she said.
To pick up equipment, hunters must visit the Outdoor Adventure Center, 930 N. 14th St., in person. Reservations may be made over the phone for three-day or seven-day rentals.
The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. For more information or to make reservations, call the facility at 402-472-4777.
Renae Blum is a public information officer at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact her at renae.blum@nebraska.gov.