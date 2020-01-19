Hunting equipment available for public rent at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Access to hunting gear can be a barrier for new or existing hunters. The expense, combined with the number of items needed, can dissuade someone who’s interested in learning to hunt.

Micaela Rahe, an recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) coordinator with the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says she often gets questions about where to find inexpensive or used hunting gear. Other states have gear rental programs for the public, but until recently, Nebraska didn’t.

Hunting gear is now available for the public to rent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Outdoor Adventure Center. Available items include a pop-up blind, layout blind, duck decoy set of 14 birds, and a jake/hen turkey decoy combination. Each is individually available to the public for $6 per day, $12 for three days or $16 a week.

The gear has been available to UNL students to rent for about a year. The response has been “really positive,” Rahe said. “We’ve seen use of all of the things that are offered. We have other universities across the state reaching out saying that they would like to offer something similar, as well.”

Now that staff members have a good idea of how often items are checked out, they feel comfortable opening up the rental program to the public, Rahe said.