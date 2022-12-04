Hunting December squirrel rut

I have been counting the days until the big rut is upon us. Not deer, but rather the stunning and cunning fox squirrel that roams Nebraska.

I always have enjoyed squirrel hunting, and the squirrel rut is perhaps the best time of year to pursue "old bushy tail" in all his glory.

The squirrel rut — the mating season — takes place during late December daylight hours when the male begins chasing females.

The loud clatter of those tiny squirrel claws on tree bark can be heard from several hundred yards away. The squirrels seemingly glide up and down trees and across the forest floor as the determined male chases the female or other males in a territorial display of dominance.

Four elements of the December squirrel hunt appeal to me:

* Colder temperatures and bare trees provide for excellent squirrel sightings.

* The chase and chatter associated with the hysteria of the squirrel rut make those elusive critters easier to locate.

* Land access for squirrel hunting is nearly unlimited, as most wildlife management areas in eastern Nebraska have plenty of opportunity. Many landowners do not mind if you ask for permission to hunt squirrels.

* You do not have to get up before daybreak to head to the woods, because squirrels like to oversleep in their warm nests.

The rut also can be a great time to use a squirrel bark call, as any chatter can have males heading your way to find a date. Full camouflage is appropriate, as squirrels can frustrate the most seasoned hunters, and a good set of shooting sticks will enhance your odds of scoring.

Remember that shots to the head will ruin less squirrel meat, but be certain of what lies beyond your target. Those little .22-caliber rimfire bullets can carry well over 1½ miles.

For a challenge, try squirrel hunting with a .22-caliber handgun. This has all the excitement of any big game hunt and squirrels are much easier to drag to the truck.

Wearing some blaze orange to and from the truck will keep you visible while moving, and you can just set the blaze hat on the ground nearby when you begin the hunt. For a shotgun, No. 6 shot is perfect.

Just walk into the December woods, sit against an old oak tree and relax. Listen for the chase sounds or barking, and do some barking of your own to bring these squirrels out of hiding.

Another technique that has helped me score each season is to use a rabbit or bird distress sound, as if calling coyotes. This always seems to bring in a squirrel or two as the commotion seems to concern them. Many times, they will run right to your tree.

Squirrel hunting, especially during the rut, is a great time to take children hunting. It provides superior action and lots of shooting, so be safe and have fun.

The rut is about to begin.