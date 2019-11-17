With a little prep work and attention to detail, you can ensure your deer hunt is respectfully preserved with a quality harvest photo.
The photo likely will be taken with your Android or iPhone, iPad or similar device to immediately share with everyone on social media, too. How much care will you put into that deer photo?
Award-winning NebraskaLand Magazine photographer/writer Eric Fowler and I offer these tips on how to best photograph a hunter with a harvested deer:
* Cancel your tag/permit immediately after checking to see if the animal is deceased. Then, take your photos before field dressing it.
* Find a suitable spot that is the essence of the terrain and habitat you hunted, but don’t let the cover obscure your photo. Make sure you are wearing the clothing you had donned when you harvested the animal.
* The firearm or bow used to harvest the animal can be included in the picture. Be sure the firearm is unloaded, the action is open and its muzzle is pointed in a safe direction. However, do not rest your gun or bow on the deer’s antlers; it is disrespectful to the animal.
* Never pose with a harvested deer in a pickup bed or a garage. It’s lazy, sloppy, tasteless and doesn’t honor an esteemed game animal.
* Use moist wipes to clean any blood from the deer’s mouth and nose. Wipe off any blood splatter on the animal. Face any large exit wounds away from the camera, and put the deer’s tongue back in its mouth.
You have free articles remaining.
* Some hunters like to prop up the deer as if it was in a bedded position. This action can be done by folding a deer’s legs underneath its body. The pose is visually appealing and will actually make the deer look somewhat larger than if it was lying on its side.
* Shoot photos from a low angle so you are even with or below the animal. Display reverence for the deer by kneeling beside or behind it, and smile.
* When setting up the photo, your top option is to position the sun over the shoulder of the photographer. An exception is at sunset, when you can use a colorful sky as a background and use the camera’s flash to illuminate the hunter.
* Take your pictures early and late in the day when the light tends to be at its softest. From late morning to late afternoon, avoid direct sunlight. Cloudy days work well, too. Pose in full shade, if possible, and use a flash.
* A fill flash will open the shadow cast on a hunter’s face by his or her hat. If your camera doesn’t have a flash, have the hunter tip up the hat.
* Leave plenty of space around the subjects when it comes to snapping photos of a hunter and his or her big game animal. Start with wide shots. Properly frame the image. Don’t chop off any part of the hunter or the deer.
The best deer harvest photos snapped with a simple camera can make any hunter proud. All it takes is a tad of extra time, effort and creativity to give that animal the ultimate value it deserves.