How fish use their lateral line to sense things

Fish also use their lateral line to find and capture prey. The fish use their lateral line almost like a sense of “distant touch.”

In seminars, I illustrate it this way: Imagine you are sitting in the back of the room. I am standing in the front waving. Then imagine you could feel on your face the air movement caused by my waving hand. That is what the fish can feel through their lateral line. Everything that moves through the water displaces water. Fish can feel that water displacement through their lateral line.

Now imagine a big walleye sitting on a point in Lake McConaughy. A school of baitfish swims by several feet from the walleye. With the light conditions and water clarity, those baitfish are too far from that walleye to be seen, but they can be felt. That predator fish can detect the water displaced by those swimming baitfish through its lateral line.

Fish can see colors. But instead of worrying about the hot color you tie onto the end of your line, you should be more concerned with the “vibes” your baits and lures are putting out. We know that depending on the feeding mood of the fish and the conditions, they might want one thing one day and a different presentation the next.