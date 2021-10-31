How bowhunters can make the most of their deer hunt during the rut

Play that wind: You cannot harvest a deer if they smell you long before you see them. Check what the wind direction will be on the day you plan to hunt, and then choose a stand or blind location that will allow you to hunt without having your human scent blow into an area deer likely will be.

Scents: Deer are worried the last doe in heat was found yesterday. Fresh doe scent will get the attention of most bucks. Use a fresh, quality doe estrus scent to fool a buck’s nose. Synthetic pre-orbital gland scents also can be effective.

Scent control: For a deer hunter, there is no way to eliminate your human odor, although you can control it. Showering before the hunt with fragrance-free soaps and shampoos, then drying off with an unscented towel, plus using scent-free moisturizers and deodorants all need to be done. Hunters must decontaminate hunting clothing and gear by washing, spraying or wiping them with special scent-reducing products. Once cleaned, they should be stored in sealed plastic bags or tubs to keep them that way.