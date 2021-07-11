Hot topic: Understanding blue-green algae

It is midsummer, it is hot and that means prime time for blue-green algae blooms.

There is not a body of water here that does not have blue-green algae, which has been present in Nebraska waters forever.

There are many species and types of algae. Different groups or families of algae bloom throughout the year. Under certain conditions, one type of algae will bloom and die off, then another type will bloom and replace it. This happens year-round. Blue-green algae is just one group, one family of algae that tends to dominate during the warmest months.

Blue-green algal blooms typically look like pea green soup or like someone spilled a can of John Deere green paint on the water. Some species may look like grass clippings floating on the water. It typically is found along windblown shorelines. If you see water like that, avoid bodily contact and ingestion. Keep your pets out, too.

In the blue-green algae family, some species produce toxins called microcystins. Those toxins are produced only under certain conditions. The microcystins are released by the blue-green algae while they are alive; they do not have to die to release the toxins. However, microcystins can persist for some time, usually days, after the algae dies.