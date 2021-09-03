Great Park Pursuit offers way to discover the outdoors

“We made a resolution to be more active during the weekend and spend more time with our family, and what better way than to be outside, enjoying what Nebraska has to offer,” Vince said.

Each year, the program features 20 park sites across the state, with detailed information sheets describing what each one offers and clues on how to find the post. Participants log their visits to the posts with a mobile app or rubbing sheet for entry into prize drawings.

The Muma kids prefer the rubbing sheets, and Vince and Amanda make copies so their three oldest each can have one. On the way to a park, 11-year-old Keenan reads the park information sheet aloud. Then, after following the clues, the kids race to be the first to get to the post, and after everyone’s colored their rubbing sheets, the family removes their shoes and takes a picture together.

That’s in line with their team name — the Barefoot Battalion, an idea of Keenan’s.

Over the years, their adventures have included standing under a waterfall at Smith Falls State Park, seeing history presentations at Indian Cave State Park and discovering a park in their Papillion neighborhood that they had never been to — a new family favorite.