Great Park Pursuit offers way to discover the outdoors

“I see it! I see it!”
Kenzie and Ellie Muma, ages 5 and 4, take off at a breakneck pace, racing toward a green post placed along a trail at Pawnee State Recreation Area.
Once they reach it, the girls take turns reaching up high, pressing a piece of paper to its face and coloring the outline of a metal catfish with a crayon.
For the sisters, it was perhaps the most exciting moment of the day, which also included Frisbee, hiking, picnicking and wading along a sandy beach. Watching them earlier that day, their father, Vince, commented that he had no idea what this park had to offer, even though their family lives just an hour away.
That’s much of the idea behind the Great Park Pursuit, a free program by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. It encourages teams to visit Nebraska parks, including community, regional, state and federal sites, and use clues to find a Great Park Pursuit post.
“Part of our goal with the Great Park Pursuit is to introduce participants to Nebraska’s hidden gems — parks that have great outdoor recreation opportunities but may be new finds for them,” said Jane Gustafson, Game and Parks marketing manager.
The Muma family — Vince, Amanda Fryzek and their four kids — have participated in the Great Park Pursuit in some form for about five years. Vince guesses they have visited more than 50 sites in total. They’re enthusiastic participants, telling coworkers, friends and even strangers about the program, and bringing their extended family along on outings.
“We made a resolution to be more active during the weekend and spend more time with our family, and what better way than to be outside, enjoying what Nebraska has to offer,” Vince said.
Each year, the program features 20 park sites across the state, with detailed information sheets describing what each one offers and clues on how to find the post. Participants log their visits to the posts with a mobile app or rubbing sheet for entry into prize drawings.
The Muma kids prefer the rubbing sheets, and Vince and Amanda make copies so their three oldest each can have one. On the way to a park, 11-year-old Keenan reads the park information sheet aloud. Then, after following the clues, the kids race to be the first to get to the post, and after everyone’s colored their rubbing sheets, the family removes their shoes and takes a picture together.
That’s in line with their team name — the Barefoot Battalion, an idea of Keenan’s.
Over the years, their adventures have included standing under a waterfall at Smith Falls State Park, seeing history presentations at Indian Cave State Park and discovering a park in their Papillion neighborhood that they had never been to — a new family favorite.
“A lot of people think you have to travel far to see something really cool, and that’s not the case at all,” Amanda said. “Nebraska has such cool, unique places to visit, from waterfalls to the recreation sites to our city parks.”
For those interested in participating, there’s still time to do so: The 2021 Great Park Pursuit runs through Sept. 30, 2021, and just a single entry qualifies a team for the prize drawing. To learn more and register, visit negpp.org.