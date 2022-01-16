Goose mount holds mystery for 50 years

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission occasionally receives animal mounts from individuals who want or need to unload them but do not want to see them go straight to the garbage bin. These donations, if in acceptable condition, can be used for education or to spruce up a public space.

Usually, the mounts the agency receives possess little or no information about where the animal was harvested or collected, as most are decades old. This was the case for an unusual goose mount that has been at the Lincoln headquarters for quite some time. In fact, it is not known how or when the specimen got here, but it sat quietly in our building for at least 15 years waiting to tell its story.

It was not until I was looking up some information in the state’s ornithological journal, The Nebraska Bird Review, when I realized a photograph of a purported barnacle goose harvested in Otoe County in November 1968 by Milton Muncie appeared rather similar to our “goosey” office decor. Upon closer inspection, it was confirmed the bird in the photograph and the mount in the office were one and the same.