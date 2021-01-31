Good knife is essential to every hunter

There is no other piece of equipment needed to perform as many tasks in as many ways and under as many conditions as the knife, especially in hunting.
It can do everything from field dress and skin an animal in the field to cut cord and help spark a fire in a survival situation.
When you’re choosing a knife, it’s important to consider how comfortably it fits your hand, what game you will be hunting, how often you hunt and how you will be using the knife after the harvest.
Here are some considerations to keep in mind from two prominent Nebraska knife makers, Dick Turpin of Lincoln and John Mulcair of Weston.
Fixed or folding blade?
If you are a dedicated hunter, a solid fixed-blade knife is the way to go, according to both knife makers. They say fixed-blade knives offer the best in ruggedness and reliability, and are the simplest to clean and maintain.
For general purpose hunting, a folding hunting knife most likely is strong enough as well as quicker to deploy, plus easier and safer to carry in the field. The folding knife blade is held in place by a locking mechanism, which prevents it from folding up and cutting the user.
Handle
Wood, leather, antler and bone handles tend to be warmer to the touch than metal, and are neat looking. Turpin says an effective hunting knife handle must provide good grip, warmth and durability. Whatever you choose, Turpin recommends staying away from thin handles that do not allow a hunter to get the proper angle in skinning. That’s why he likes rounded handles. Above all, the handle must comfortably fit your hand.
Blade
Turpin and Mulcair are huge fans of high carbon steel blades for hunting. They say carbon steel blades and stain-free high-carbon steel blades are stronger, with better performance, than stainless steel knives. High carbon steel knives hold an edge well and require sharpening less often. The downside of carbon steel is that with no chromium in the blade, it is not as rust resistant as stainless steel, so it should be treated.
Stainless steel blades are the most popular choice among hunters, even if they’re a little bit harder to sharpen and they don’t keep an edge as well as a carbon steel does. But they are generally adequate for getting the job done.
Styles and variations
There are dozens of styles and variations of knife blade shapes, but, for the hunter, there are three main styles or variations to be considered.
Drop point: This blade boasts a sturdy, thick point for strength and is less prone to puncturing materials, such as hides or vital organs when skinning.
Clip point: This blade has a thinner tip than a drop point and can make initial cuts easier because of the pointier tip. It also can break more easily.
Trailing point: This blade falls between the clip point and drop point designs. It is stronger than clip point and has a back edge that trails upward, allowing for a larger curve to the cutting edge for more slicing surface. This is an efficient shape for cutting meat.
Sheath
A decent sheath should be lightweight and made from durable leather, stitched well and precisely fit the knife, according to Mulcair. He said the design should not allow the point and edge of the blade to come in contact with the stitching. Synthetic sheaths can also be used. Any sheath should have a positive retention system for safety.
The hunting knife in today’s world will continue to be a handy, valued tool for anyone who enjoys spending a lot of time outdoors. If properly maintained, it can be proudly to be handed down to future generations.