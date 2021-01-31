Good knife is essential to every hunter

There is no other piece of equipment needed to perform as many tasks in as many ways and under as many conditions as the knife, especially in hunting.

It can do everything from field dress and skin an animal in the field to cut cord and help spark a fire in a survival situation.

When you’re choosing a knife, it’s important to consider how comfortably it fits your hand, what game you will be hunting, how often you hunt and how you will be using the knife after the harvest.

Here are some considerations to keep in mind from two prominent Nebraska knife makers, Dick Turpin of Lincoln and John Mulcair of Weston.

Fixed or folding blade?

If you are a dedicated hunter, a solid fixed-blade knife is the way to go, according to both knife makers. They say fixed-blade knives offer the best in ruggedness and reliability, and are the simplest to clean and maintain.

For general purpose hunting, a folding hunting knife most likely is strong enough as well as quicker to deploy, plus easier and safer to carry in the field. The folding knife blade is held in place by a locking mechanism, which prevents it from folding up and cutting the user.

Handle