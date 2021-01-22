Going solo in the outdoors

I treasure my time spent alone in nature or in a rural setting, especially this time of year in Nebraska.
If I don’t get some alone time in the outdoors, I end up getting a little restless, grumpy and cabin fever-like. Alone time is essential in this pandemic.
Sure, it is safer and more fun to share your outdoor adventures with others, but going solo isn’t all bad either. It allows you to recharge yourself without interference.
If you, like me, periodically enjoy venturing outdoors by yourself, take the necessary precautions. That means don’t leave home without an itinerary, or a plan to include departure and return times, travel route, exact destination, etc. Put your itinerary in writing and leave a copy with someone at home or someone you trust.
Assemble a survival kit for emergencies. It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Here are the essential items I carry in my backpack survival kit: charged smartphone, pocket knife, butane lighter, compass, lightweight space blanket, hand warmers, extra clothing (blaze orange), high-energy snacks, bottle of water and compact first-aid kit.
I asked Sam Larson of Lincoln, one of the world’s foremost wilderness survival and bushcraft skills experts, for tips he would offer outdoor enthusiasts planning to go it alone this time of year.
Here’s what Sam wrote to me:
“It sounds boring, but communication is key. Let someone know exactly where you’re going every time you leave. Dressing in layers is extremely important, as is carrying a small first-aid kit, and a form of supplemental warmth, like a blanket. Every first-aid kit should have a tourniquet and Israeli bandage.”
So then, why go outdoors having no one else with you? Surveys show that the majority of Americans believe it’s important to have times when they are completely isolated and away from anyone else. In fact, these same surveys also indicate people have just as good of a time engaging in outdoor activities alone as they do when they’re with others.
From my perspective, this inclination for periodic solitude outdoors allows the body and mind space and time to just be in the moment, experiencing it with a person’s full attention and focus. In my case, it has been enjoying the peace and quiet of the rural Southeast Nebraska countryside while hunting.
Spending time outside unaccompanied affords an opportunity to really get to know your inner self, finding peace, and restoring and refreshing your body, mind and soul while experiencing the beauty and solace of nature.
Give it a try. Chances are, you’ll go home with a clearer head, a more fulfilling appreciation of our natural world and a renewed outlook on life.