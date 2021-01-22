Going solo in the outdoors

Here’s what Sam wrote to me:

“It sounds boring, but communication is key. Let someone know exactly where you’re going every time you leave. Dressing in layers is extremely important, as is carrying a small first-aid kit, and a form of supplemental warmth, like a blanket. Every first-aid kit should have a tourniquet and Israeli bandage.”

So then, why go outdoors having no one else with you? Surveys show that the majority of Americans believe it’s important to have times when they are completely isolated and away from anyone else. In fact, these same surveys also indicate people have just as good of a time engaging in outdoor activities alone as they do when they’re with others.

From my perspective, this inclination for periodic solitude outdoors allows the body and mind space and time to just be in the moment, experiencing it with a person’s full attention and focus. In my case, it has been enjoying the peace and quiet of the rural Southeast Nebraska countryside while hunting.

Spending time outside unaccompanied affords an opportunity to really get to know your inner self, finding peace, and restoring and refreshing your body, mind and soul while experiencing the beauty and solace of nature.

Give it a try. Chances are, you’ll go home with a clearer head, a more fulfilling appreciation of our natural world and a renewed outlook on life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0