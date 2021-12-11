Give back to the outdoor community in the new year

2022 is just around the bend. The new year gives us a segue to reset, recharge and refocus our energies. It allows us to curb our bad habits, improve ourselves, change our outlook on life to a positive one and see how we can make a difference.

As avid outdoors-persons, the new year affords us an opportunity to give back to the outdoor community and natural world in the forms of our time, talent and treasure.

So, how can you help?

Volunteer: There is an array of wonderful, worthwhile volunteer programs available where you officially could get certified to assist individuals with learning outdoor activities through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

You could become a safety education instructor for firearm hunting, archery hunting or boating. You could become a mentor in a particular hunting program. You could become a campground host or a general parks volunteer in the Nebraska state park system. You could become a youth fishing instructor. You could become a master naturalist via the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.