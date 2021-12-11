Give back to the outdoor community in the new year

2022 is just around the bend. The new year gives us a segue to reset, recharge and refocus our energies. It allows us to curb our bad habits, improve ourselves, change our outlook on life to a positive one and see how we can make a difference.
As avid outdoors-persons, the new year affords us an opportunity to give back to the outdoor community and natural world in the forms of our time, talent and treasure.
So, how can you help?
Volunteer: There is an array of wonderful, worthwhile volunteer programs available where you officially could get certified to assist individuals with learning outdoor activities through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
You could become a safety education instructor for firearm hunting, archery hunting or boating. You could become a mentor in a particular hunting program. You could become a campground host or a general parks volunteer in the Nebraska state park system. You could become a youth fishing instructor. You could become a master naturalist via the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
As an educator, you could become involved with Project WILD — a unique, interdisciplinary, hands-on learning approach and curriculum for youths that applies key wildlife conservation and environmental education concepts.
Be a mentor or coach: Take someone new under your wing and mentor or coach that person in an outdoor recreation lifestyle, especially someone who does not look or act like you. Mentoring or coaching consists of a long-term relationship directed at supporting the growth and development of the mentee.
There is such enjoyment and a sense of accomplishment when veteran hunters, trappers, anglers, boaters, campers, hikers, bikers, horseback riders and bird watchers share their knowledge with someone new to the outdoor lifestyle, particularly youths.
Donate: Every dollar counts for funds that run on solely donations. Three funds in Nebraska that help people and wildlife need tax-deductible monetary donations: Hunters Helping the Hungry, Wildlife Conservation Fund and Wildlife Crimestoppers.
Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program in which hunters may donate whole, field-dressed adult deer at participating meat processors to be distributed by charitable organizations, homeless shelters and food pantries to those in need. The processors are paid through cash donations to the program. This fund is critically low.
The Wildlife Conservation Fund allows donations to be made directly or on your Nebraska state income tax form. This fund greatly helps those at-risk wildlife species considered nongame. Donated dollars have a big impact, since Wildlife Conservation Fund monies are matched with other grants.
Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by Game and Parks and Nebraska Wildlife Protector’s Association to protect wildlife from illegal poaching. It offers rewards for information resulting in charges filed for game law violations. Donations are always needed.