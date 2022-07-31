Getting on top of bass with topwater lures

Topwater lures are the go-to fishing lures of mid- to late summer.

These are effective artificial lures that float and move on the top of the water. They can work when other lures fail. A topwater bait can cause an uninterested largemouth bass to swiftly go after what appears to be easy or vulnerable prey on the water’s surface.

Largemouth bass aren’t the only fish that can be caught on a topwater lure. Northern pike and muskie are notorious for their vicious topwater strikes. Smallmouth bass, panfish, trout, walleye and even catfish will hit a lure on the surface under the right conditions.

“A great time to grab a topwater lure out of your tackle box is when fish are active and feeding,” said Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “However, even when there is no obvious sign of feeding activity, topwater hardware may be your best option to toss as a search bait. The surface commotion may be more likely to attract a response than other subsurface presentations.”

Imitation of an individual aquatic prey species is the concept behind a topwater lure, but even more fundamental is how you present it to fish.

“The speed at which those baits can be fished on the water’s surface around aquatic vegetation and other habitat is critical,” Bauer said. “Some of those lures on the surface are made to be fished slowly, some fished relatively fast and some fished with an occasional twitch.”

Before you begin finessing your surface lures in the water, realize the importance of edges. Edges denote where different habitats meet, such as where deep water meets shallow water or along a current, mud line or weed bed. All kinds of fish and wildlife naturally are drawn to edges.

Here are some other factors to consider when fishing with topwater lures, according to Bauer.

Type: There is a wide array of topwater lures on the market. “Matching the hatch” involves more than a look-a-like prey item that fish are consuming. It also includes realistically mimicking the behavior of that prey species on the water. Some of the basic topwater lure types are popper, stick bait, prop bait, frog, toad and buzzbait.

Color: The color of a topwater often makes more difference to the angler than it does to the fish. Black or black-bellied lures provide a distinct silhouette to fish looking up at the surface and usually are effective. Professional anglers suggest you stick to natural colors with clear conditions.

Weedless: Another major difference with surface baits compared to other artificial lures is how weedless or snag-less they may be. Some topwater baits are designed to be fished directly in and over the thickest aquatic weed or algae mats imaginable. Others are not weedless at all and probably contain multiple treble hooks.

Time of day: Prime times to fish topwater lures are when fish are most likely to be feeding. That means dawn and dusk. Early morning, when the light is low, is a traditional time to fish a topwater lure. Don’t be afraid to try a surface edge with a topwater any time of day, though, and even into the night, especially during latter part of summer. Cloudy days can be productive when fish move into the shallows. Watch the surface for a feeding frenzy and, if it appears, throw your topwaters near it.

Wind: Less wind is best for fishing topwater lures, but do not be afraid to try it with some waves on the water. The more subtle, slower topwaters are least effective when the wind starts blowing.

Hooking fish: Anglers notoriously set the hook prematurely at the eruption of water and miss the fish. That translates to a surface bait sailing through the air back at you. Make yourself pause until you feel the fish before you set the hook.

No matter what topwater pattern you are using, a fish hammering the water’s surface is still one of the most exciting ways to wet a line. These surface baits will allow you to cover a lot of open water, fish the thickest weed beds possible and produce fish when nothing else does.