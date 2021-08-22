Get on top of fish late this summer using topwater lures

Chug Bug. Jitterbug. Hula Popper. Knuckle-head. Zara Spook.
They all have creative names and designs. They imitate every conceivable critter that could be on, around or just under the water in a wild environment from baitfish or bugs to mice or lizards to frogs, toads or even small flying mammals.
They are the go-to fishing lures of late-summer. They are topwater or surface lures.
These are effective artificial lures that float and move on the top of the water to try to get fish to strike them. Topwater baits can work when other lures fail. A topwater bait can cause an uninterested largemouth bass to swiftly go after what appears to be easy or vulnerable prey on the water’s surface.
“It is a rush to have a fish violently smash a topwater bait off the surface of the water,” says Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Bauer says he used to think topwater lures were a specialized fishing presentation appropriately used only under the best of conditions, like a warm, calm sunrise with a few wisps of steam rising off the water, but that’s not the case.
“They are not just a novelty,” he said. “In some situations, they absolutely are the best way to catch the most and biggest fish. The dog days of summer are the best time to be working surface baits.”
Imitation of an individual aquatic prey species is the concept behind a topwater lure, but even more fundamental is how you present it to fish. “The speed at which those baits can be fished on the surface around aquatic vegetation and other habitat is critical,” Bauer said. “Some of those lures on the surface are made to be fished slowly, some fished relatively fast, and some fished with an occasional twitch.”
Before you begin finessing your surface lures in the water, realize the importance of edges. Edges denote where different habitats converge. Good examples of edges in the aquatic environment are where deep water meets shallow water, or along a current, mud line or weed bed. All kinds of fish and wildlife are naturally drawn to edges.
Bauer points out below the surface of the water, predator fish hunt along edges because of the abundance of prey in those areas. “Predators often use edges to their advantage by chasing and trapping prey up against them near the surface, so fish your topwaters right along the edges.”
There is a wide array of topwater lures available. They all will catch fish if their hooks are sharp and they are used at the right place at the right time. “Matching the hatch” involves more than a look-alike prey item that fish are consuming. It also includes realistically mimicking the behavior of that prey species on the water. In some situations, fast and loud will be the best method. In others, slow and subtle will prove successful.
Another difference with surface baits compared to other artificial lures is how “snag-less” they may be. Some topwater baits are quite weedless and designed to be fished directly in and over the thickest aquatic weed or algae mats imaginable. Other top-water lures are not weedless and probably contain multiple treble hooks.
Game fish such as largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, northern pike and muskie pursue topwater lures, but so will open-water predators such as white bass and wipers.
No matter what topwater pattern you use, a fish hammering the water’s surface is still one of the most exciting ways to wet a line. Surface baits will allow you to cover a lot of open water, fish the thickest weed beds and produce fish when nothing else does.