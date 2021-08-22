Get on top of fish late this summer using topwater lures

Imitation of an individual aquatic prey species is the concept behind a topwater lure, but even more fundamental is how you present it to fish. “The speed at which those baits can be fished on the surface around aquatic vegetation and other habitat is critical,” Bauer said. “Some of those lures on the surface are made to be fished slowly, some fished relatively fast, and some fished with an occasional twitch.”

Before you begin finessing your surface lures in the water, realize the importance of edges. Edges denote where different habitats converge. Good examples of edges in the aquatic environment are where deep water meets shallow water, or along a current, mud line or weed bed. All kinds of fish and wildlife are naturally drawn to edges.

Bauer points out below the surface of the water, predator fish hunt along edges because of the abundance of prey in those areas. “Predators often use edges to their advantage by chasing and trapping prey up against them near the surface, so fish your topwaters right along the edges.”