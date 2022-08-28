Get hopping for bullfrog season

Bullfrog season opened in eastern Nebraska on Aug. 15. It is an unusual season; one that reeks of adventure, challenge and tremendous entertainment value.

Getting to spend those late hours under the stars and the moon, listening to insects a buzz over a pond or wetland, feeling a cool summer breeze, and perhaps acquiring some fresh, delicious wild fare for the dinner table, all make the work to catch bullfrogs quite rewarding.

Let’s break it down.

Regulations: Bullfrogs are aquatic creatures (amphibians) and you need to have a current, valid Nebraska fishing permit to attempt to take or take them. East of U.S. 81, the harvest season is Aug. 15-Oct. 15, and the frogs must measure 4½ inches from snout to vent. West of U.S. 81, the season is open year-round, and there is no minimum length limit. There are more regulations; read them in the 2022 Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.

The season in eastern Nebraska allows bullfrogs to reach maturity and reproduce at least once or twice before they are harvested. In the western two-thirds of Nebraska, the regulations are more liberal to allow additional harvest on the bullfrogs since they are competing with native frogs in identical aquatic habitats.

Equipment: Wear old clothes you don't mind getting wet. Bring a large mesh or burlap bag that can be cinched; a dip net or fishing tackle and fishing lures that float; a powerful hand-held flashlight, head lamp or ball cap lights; and insect repellent.

Remember to prevent the spread of invasive species by cleaning your equipment and clothing before you bring it into or out of an aquatic habitat location.

Locations and times: Nearly all publicly accessible waters are open to catching bullfrogs. The bullfrog is almost always hanging out near some source of water, such as a lake, pond, reservoir, river or marsh. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic cover, vegetation and algae favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for their food, growth, reproduction and escape from predators.

Look for areas with cattails, willows and young cottonwoods. Frogs are most active at dawn, dusk and night in these areas. They like to move during warm, humid, somewhat rainy evenings. Listen for the male bullfrog’s unique call, which is deep, loud and unmistakable. It is a distinctive low-toned baritone-like call, (sounds like a low “ru-u-umm — ru-u-umm”).

Tactics: An effective method to catch a bunch of bullfrogs is to move slowly, shining shorelines with a good flashlight after dark. Locate the frogs on land, keep the light directly on them so they’ll freeze in position, and then ease in close enough to catch them with a net or even by hand. Try to approach low from the blind spot of the bullfrog located in the center of the back of its head.

When you commit to catching one, pounce on the frog quickly and firmly grip it. Hold the bullfrog by grasping it around the upper thighs with its legs together.

When it comes to catching bullfrogs, the more you know, the more you will understand why folks like me are so darned passionate about it.