Gear up if you want to tackle northern pike

Use bright, flashy and noisy baits: Spinnerbaits, crankbaits, buzzbaits, spoons and surface plugs with highly visible colors often are the best for catching pike.

However, jigs with worms and soft swimbaits can also attract this voracious feeding fish. Lures of darker colors are sometimes better in murky waters.

Use strong equipment: Gear up with at least a 7-foot, medium- to heavy-action rod, and a spinning or baitcasting reel spooled with a strong braided line of at least 20-pound test or monofilament of at least 15-pound test.

A pike’s razor-sharp teeth easily can cut through line, so tip yours off with a steel or heavy fluorocarbon leader. Once a pike bites, you’ll have a great battle on your hands, and you will need the proper equipment to land a big fish capable of bending a rod to its breaking point.

Don’t get bit: Pay close attention to the sharp teeth and gills of pike, which can easily cut through your skin. You can land a smaller northern by gripping it behind its head: Larger pike might require a net, but be sure to bring a big one in case you are lucky enough to hook a 30-inch-plus fish. Lip-gripping pliers also work well.