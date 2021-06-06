Gear up if you want to tackle northern pike

For anglers who love a good fight, the northern pike, a needle-toothed, aggressive — almost primeval — fish, is highly sought after.
According to the 2021 Nebraska Fishing Forecast, Hackberry and Dewey lakes on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Box Butte Reservoir and Lake Wanahoo are this year’s top picks for fishing northern pike.
Other reservoirs like Elwood, Enders, McConaughy, Merritt and Red Willow hold a few big pike. Several other lakes around the state have been stocked with pike, as well. To find stocked waters near you, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fish-stocking-database.
After deciding where to fish, here are a few tips to make your pike fishing trip a little more successful.
Find the vegetation: In early spring, focus on shallow, weedy areas near coves and shorelines where the water warms faster and pike spawn. Fish areas with weed beds and submerged logs where pike patrol for prey.
As the water warms, fish the flats and points leading into coves, typically in 3 to 10 feet of water. Look for structure near drop-offs and weedy points.
During the heat of summer, larger pike will head to deeper water, 6 to 10 feet, in search of baitfish schools. This is when anglers will need to cover a lot of water to find pike. Trolling is a good way to locate big northern pike, along with fan-casting to deeper weed lines. Don’t stay in one place too long without a bite.
Use bright, flashy and noisy baits: Spinnerbaits, crankbaits, buzzbaits, spoons and surface plugs with highly visible colors often are the best for catching pike.
However, jigs with worms and soft swimbaits can also attract this voracious feeding fish. Lures of darker colors are sometimes better in murky waters.
Use strong equipment: Gear up with at least a 7-foot, medium- to heavy-action rod, and a spinning or baitcasting reel spooled with a strong braided line of at least 20-pound test or monofilament of at least 15-pound test.
A pike’s razor-sharp teeth easily can cut through line, so tip yours off with a steel or heavy fluorocarbon leader. Once a pike bites, you’ll have a great battle on your hands, and you will need the proper equipment to land a big fish capable of bending a rod to its breaking point.
Don’t get bit: Pay close attention to the sharp teeth and gills of pike, which can easily cut through your skin. You can land a smaller northern by gripping it behind its head: Larger pike might require a net, but be sure to bring a big one in case you are lucky enough to hook a 30-inch-plus fish. Lip-gripping pliers also work well.
Once on the bank or in the boat, use a jaw spreader and long, needle-nose pliers to remove the hooks. Use caution, as a northern will fight hard even after it is in the boat or on shore, the main reason you’re fishing for them in the first place.
For the latest survey information on northern pike and Nebraska’s other fish species, visit outdoornebraska.org/fishingforecast.