Nebraska anglers recently broke three fishing records, including one that had lasted for 47 years.
Andrew Myer of Norfolk caught an 89-pound paddlefish on the Missouri River in June in Cedar County with a bow and arrow, breaking the 1972 mark by 3 pounds. From the tip of the snout to the end of the tail, the fish was 5 feet, 10½ inches long.
Scott McGuire of Grant caught a 4-pound, 14-ounce tiger trout on a fly to set a rod-and-reel record. The 24-inch trout, caught from the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala in April, was 15 ounces heavier than the old mark.
Robert Bush of Blair set another rod-and-reel record when he took a 34-pound, 13-ounce common carp on a nightcrawler in May from a private lake in Washington County. His fish, which surpassed the 1983 record by just more than a pound, is now on live display at the Schramm Education Center aquarium in Gretna.