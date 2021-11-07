From a photo comes friendship, hunting adventure

The next day, we hunted on private rangeland for prairie chickens. I couldn’t tell you how big the property was, but it sprawled for miles in all directions; I could see Lake McConaughy sparkling in the distance. However, we saw few birds, and the ones we did view did not hold well.

Toward the end of the morning, a prairie chicken caught me by surprise. It exploded into flight. I panicked. Had I given myself more time to shoulder my gun for a proper mount, I might have picked up my first greater prairie chicken on that trip, too. That was the one opportunity I had at a chicken that day, and I blew it. A single bird left the field that morning, shot by Ross, who gifted it to me.

As vexed as I was over missing a bird, a greasy burger and beer at Lake McConaughy melted away all irritation. It was also where we parted ways with our new friends. We promised Ross we’d be back again, and that following year, Rick and I traveled west to hunt grouse twice. That included a second time with Ross.

In hunting, there’s an uncommon trust that binds us together. Whether you hunt with a stranger on the other side of your home state, or on the other side of the world, gun safety, sportsmanship, and respect for the game you chase are the foundations of every successful hunt.