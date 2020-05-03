For turkey hunters, it’s all about the gobble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For those of us who enjoy being outdoors during spring, whether bird watching, morel mushroom gathering, hiking, biking, turkey hunting or doing something else, the gobble of the male wild turkey is at its essence.

To Jeff Lusk, wildlife biologist, ecologist and biometrician for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, it means excitement and that “love is in the air.”

“The gobble’s purpose is to announce the male wild turkey’s presence to all hens within earshot and hopefully to summon their company, plus repel competing males,” Lusk said.

With the month of May being celebrated as bird month in Nebraska, and with the state’s wild turkey hunting season continuing through May 31, there is no better time to recognize and analyze this unique bird sound in nature.

The hunting experience is about communicating, interacting and connecting with the turkey. And, that gobble is the bridge between the turkey and the hunter. What is truly unforgettable is a male wild turkey vociferously belting out a loud, boisterous gobble. The exhilaration felt by that noise fills the body with adrenaline.