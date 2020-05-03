For turkey hunters, it’s all about the gobble

For those of us who enjoy being outdoors during spring, whether bird watching, morel mushroom gathering, hiking, biking, turkey hunting or doing something else, the gobble of the male wild turkey is at its essence.
To Jeff Lusk, wildlife biologist, ecologist and biometrician for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, it means excitement and that “love is in the air.”
“The gobble’s purpose is to announce the male wild turkey’s presence to all hens within earshot and hopefully to summon their company, plus repel competing males,” Lusk said.
With the month of May being celebrated as bird month in Nebraska, and with the state’s wild turkey hunting season continuing through May 31, there is no better time to recognize and analyze this unique bird sound in nature.
The hunting experience is about communicating, interacting and connecting with the turkey. And, that gobble is the bridge between the turkey and the hunter. What is truly unforgettable is a male wild turkey vociferously belting out a loud, boisterous gobble. The exhilaration felt by that noise fills the body with adrenaline.
Like other wildlife, wild turkeys are competitive creatures. Once a large, long-bearded adult male wild turkey establishes his dominance, he fights day in and day out to maintain that status. This primal instinct in the mating cycle is the reason that mimicking the sound of another gobbler can force a tight-beaked, quiet gobbler to often reveal his location.
The turkey hunter’s goal is to sound like a lonely hen ready for a springtime courtship rendezvous. The male wild turkey uses his gobble to entice a harem of hens while also trying to sound tough enough to keep competing males away.
Here are some interesting findings relating to the gobbling activity of male wild turkeys from research done by Dave Godwin, turkey project leader for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and Derek Colbert, graduate student at the University of Georgia, as well as from information gathered through the National Wild Turkey Federation.
* Gobbling activity was highest when winds were about 3 mph, and remained high when wind speeds increased to 6 mph. Almost no gobbles were recorded when winds exceeded 12 mph. Wind direction was not a factor.
* Gobbling activity was highest when the average daily temperature was between 60 and 69 degrees. As the temperature increased, gobbling decreased.
* The average barometric pressure affected gobbling activity. Lower pressure meant less gobbling. Birds were most active at 29.9 to 30.2 inches, and when the pressure fell below 29.7 inches, gobbling activity decreased dramatically.
* There is no link between gobbling activity and hunting pressure. Gobbling activity varies widely during a spring season, but hunted birds still are vocal.
* Habitat caused variations in gobbling activity. A considerably large percentage of gobbles were noted near water compared to other areas, but that doesn’t mean toms near water gobble more. More likely, it means gobblers prefer to roost near water.
* A gobble emitted from a tree can be heard about twice as far as one produced on the ground.
* Recent surveys by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have shown that hunter satisfaction is related to hearing turkeys gobble and seeing male turkeys.
* The Eastern wild turkey (and most likely its hybrids) have the strongest gobbles of all subspecies. The Merriam’s has the weakest gobbles of all subspecies.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
