For fishing, spring water temperature is relative

It is early spring and our waters are cold. I hear anglers ask about water temperatures more at this time of year than any other time. But water temperature may not be as important as some think it is.

I have carried a thermometer of some kind with me on every fishing trip since I was a kid. I have logged water temperatures from thousands of fishing trips.

It doesn’t mean anything.

Fish are keenly aware of the temperature of their environment. Their body temperature is pretty much the same as the water temperature. There are volumes of research on water temperatures and thermal tolerances of fish. It is important, but if you are looking for “magic temperatures” at which bass start biting or walleyes start spawning, keep looking. Those temperatures do not exist.

Different species of fish have different temperature tolerances. That is why we have warmwater fish (largemouth bass, flathead catfish), coldwater fish (trout), and in between, coolwater fish (walleye, muskellunge). Within those tolerances, different species can survive and even thrive over a range of temperatures. There are optimums where metabolism may be most efficient. In addition, there are upper and lower lethal temperatures at which they cannot survive.