Follow these tips to improve your late-season deer hunts

Late-season deer hunting offers plenty of potential, especially for white-tailed deer.
But late-season deer hunting means it’s time to rethink strategy and tactics. That means paying special attention to details.
Here are some tips to improve late-season deer hunting success.
Fronts: Weather fronts, and particularly weather-makers, seem to greatly affect deer movement in the late season. Deer will feed heavily a day or two before a cold front arrives, and then for a couple of days after one.
You have free articles remaining.
Snow cover: The most obvious advantage of snow cover is that anything moving in it must leave tracks or droppings. Deer sign is much easier to see, follow and interpret when made in the snow.
Late afternoons: It can be downright frigid around sunrise. White-tailed deer realize they can conserve body heat by waiting until the afternoon to move to feeding areas. Hunt those late afternoons until the end of legal shooting time.
Warm days: When temperatures climb well above average in the late season, deer may consume a variety of food sources. Don’t overlook some of those food sources, such as winter wheat. Also, finding a water source that does not freeze and is near a bedding area may prove to be productive.
Food: White-tailed deer must eat lots of high-carbohydrate, high-energy foods in winter — everything from corn to acorns — in order to maintain body heat. So find the food source deer are consistently using and the active trails leading to these major food sources.
High winds: High winds make deer more apprehensive and wary. Vegetation fluttering in the wind confuses the deer’s sight and its ability to hear and distinguish scent, making it anxious. Hunters need to find places where deer can get out of the howling winds, such as a ditch, gully, ravine, sheltered creek bottom or the lowest side of a hill. Deer like to travel through these features when there are high winds blowing because they can more effectively use their senses and feel safer.
Beds: To pinpoint bedding areas for deer without spooking them, check the south-facing slopes or any areas facing south. These locations tend to be warmer as they are most exposed to the sun and offer protection from cold north winds. Thermal cover such as dense woods, thickets and patches of cedars can be appealing to white-tailed deer during extremely cold weather, too.
Stretching their legs: White-tailed deer in winter periodically leave their beds during the day to stretch their legs, relieve themselves, groom and even browse a bit. Make it a point to locate these pathways to and from their beds.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.