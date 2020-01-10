Follow these tips to improve your late-season deer hunts

Food: White-tailed deer must eat lots of high-carbohydrate, high-energy foods in winter — everything from corn to acorns — in order to maintain body heat. So find the food source deer are consistently using and the active trails leading to these major food sources.

High winds: High winds make deer more apprehensive and wary. Vegetation fluttering in the wind confuses the deer’s sight and its ability to hear and distinguish scent, making it anxious. Hunters need to find places where deer can get out of the howling winds, such as a ditch, gully, ravine, sheltered creek bottom or the lowest side of a hill. Deer like to travel through these features when there are high winds blowing because they can more effectively use their senses and feel safer.

Beds: To pinpoint bedding areas for deer without spooking them, check the south-facing slopes or any areas facing south. These locations tend to be warmer as they are most exposed to the sun and offer protection from cold north winds. Thermal cover such as dense woods, thickets and patches of cedars can be appealing to white-tailed deer during extremely cold weather, too.

Stretching their legs: White-tailed deer in winter periodically leave their beds during the day to stretch their legs, relieve themselves, groom and even browse a bit. Make it a point to locate these pathways to and from their beds.

Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.

