Follow the checklist to prepare for fall hunts

Summer is hot and a time to sweat — literally and otherwise. It is the time to sweat the small stuff of your upcoming fall hunts.

Planning in the summer avoids the haste and frantic state of sorting gear and packing the night before your big adventure. It’s those critical things that have a way of piling up quickly and being forgotten or overlooked in the days before your hunting season openers.

Here is a checklist to make certain you are fully prepared for hunting seasons:

* Connect with the landowner where you plan to hunt; arrange time off work and arrange lodging.

* Purchase required permits and stamps, and study the current laws, regulations and orders.

* Download fresh, new apps on your mobile device to get up-to-date, detailed maps.

* Scout your hunting land periodically. Note where certain crops are planted, grass has been hayed and cattle or other livestock are grazing. Highlight any changes with the maturation of crops, habitat or landscape. Put up game cameras and start monitoring them. Trim tree limbs or brush for shooting lanes and mow game trails.

* Make repairs to tree stands, box blinds, trailer blinds, decoys and waders.

* Service your ATV or UTV.

* Assemble all your gear, examine it, clean it and repair or replace any things that are worn-out or broken. Start breaking in your new hunting boots.

* Get a comprehensive first-aid kit to carry on your hunts and compile a small survival kit that includes a multitool, lighter and fire-starting materials, water, high-energy snacks, emergency blanket and rope.

* Wash all your hunting clothes in unscented soap and store it in a plastic bag, and buy new human scent-reducing supplies for deer hunting.

* Put fresh batteries in headlamps, flashlights, cameras and GPS units.

* Sharpen field-dressing, skinning and other hunting knives.

* You and your hunting dog both should start a fitness regimen outside and stick to it.

* Practice shooting and calling. If you’re going to use a call or call-sounding device, practice imitating the game bird or animal you want to draw to within shooting range before getting in the field. Match your calls for accuracy by listening closely to recordings.

* Locate a meat processor, preferably one involved in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

* Place all your hunting gear in one easily accessible place, such as a large plastic or wooden storage box. Better yet, arrange it neatly in your hunting packs.

Preparing for fall’s great hunts is a rather large assignment. But failure to plan is a plan for failure. It is so true when it comes to hunting. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to find more information about hunting in Nebraska.