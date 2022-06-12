Floating a water trail

Summer is a perfect time to float Nebraska’s water trails, and there are many reasons to take a float trip on continuously flowing water.

You can do it for the openness and space it offers and the adventure of going somewhere you have never been. You can do it to make connections and memories with people and nature, re-trace history, see a variety of wildlife species, get some fresh air and sunshine, burn calories and just plain have fun. You can do it to leave the house and technology behind, relax, and clear your mind.

Whether it is leisurely floating a kayak on the broad corridor of the Platte River with co-workers or paddling the remote, wild Dismal River through an outfitter with friends, exploring our varied Nebraska Water Trails is enjoyable. Nebraska’s 43 rivers are some of the most beautiful in the U.S., and each is unique in character and personality, distinct and unmistakable.

On the International Scale of River Difficulty, Nebraska rivers typically rate Class I: Easy. That’s defined as moving water with riffles and small waves, few obstacles, slight risk to the swimmer and easy self-rescue if you are wearing a life jacket. There are a few exceptions.

The Dismal River in the central Sandhills area, for example, is a narrow, spring-fed stream with hairpin turns that swiftly flows at about 6 to 8 mph. Barbed-wire fences, downed trees, stumps and rocks in the river are constant hazards. It is an “extreme sports” river. In a handful of places on two other rivers — the Niobrara and Snake — there are very difficult spots. Several rapids exist that require portage. These are Class II, III and IV rapids.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has established 10 water trails or recreational passageways on specific stretches of rivers and creeks. These are generally calmer waters perfect for small nonmotorized vessels such as kayaks, canoes, inner tubes, stock tanks and inflatable rafts.

You can find specific information about the water trails, including access points and places to go ashore for resting, camping, fishing and picnicking, on OutdoorNebraska.gov/watertrails.

Water levels in some rivers and creeks fluctuate with weather, so be sure to check conditions on the USGS Streamflow site, waterdata.usgs.gov, or by contacting local outfitters, nearby state park superintendents, conservation officers or other officials before your trip.

And then remember: Always wear your life jacket. Know how to swim. Don’t let a low water level give you a false sense of security, and be aware that air boating or other power boating traffic may be present on some of these rivers.

Then get outdoors and enjoy the water.

