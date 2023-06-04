Summer is a perfect time to float Nebraska’s many miles of water trails. There are many reasons to take a float trip on flowing water.

You can do it for the openness and space it offers and the adventure of going somewhere you have never been. You can do it to make connections and memories with people and nature, retrace history, experience wetlands, see a variety of wildlife species, get some fresh air and sunshine, burn calories and just plain have fun. You can do it to leave the house, relax and clear your mind.

Here’s what you need to know about Nebraska rivers:

On the International Scale of River Difficulty, our rivers typically rate Class I: Easy. That’s defined as moving water with riffles and small waves, few obstacles, slight risk to the swimmer and easy self-rescue if you are wearing a life jacket. There are a few exceptions, however.

The Dismal River in the Sandhills, for example, is a narrow, spring-fed stream with hairpin turns that flows swiftly. Barbed-wire fences, downed trees, stumps and rocks in the river are constant hazards. There are a handful of places on the Niobrara and Snake rivers with very difficult spots, too. They are Class II, III and IV rapids that require portage.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has established 11 water trails or recreational passageways on specific stretches of rivers and creeks.

Other water trails include a new one open on the Loup River in Platte County. It begins on the river south of Monroe at a marked launch point and offers a 6- to 8-hour ride in kayak or canoe to a take-out point in Columbus. The trip can be extended another couple of hours by using a fishing access site at the George Syas Wildlife Management Area south of Genoa.

One trail scheduled to open relatively soon is the North Fork River Trail on the Elkhorn River in Norfolk.

Paddlers in Buffalo County can enjoy the water trail on the Kearney Canal system. In southeastern Nebraska, paddlers are encouraged to check out the newly designated Lower Platte River Venture Park water trail with redesigned, improved public access points.

Water levels can fluctuate with weather, so be sure to check conditions before you go. Stay informed of weather conditions that can change quickly. Check out the take-out spot to make sure it is accessible by water and land. Always wear your life jacket in the environs of stained, unpredictable moving waters. Know how to swim.

Also, keep in mind that only the water in these water trails belongs to the State of Nebraska. You can float it, and some governmental entities own public land along the water trails, but the land is largely privately owned.

In Nebraska, landowners own the beds, bars and banks of rivers and creeks. Landowners along water trails do not mind floaters if they ask permission in advance, are careful with campfires, do not alter livestock fences, leave the property as they found it, and pack out their trash and recyclables. Nebraska statutes give you permission to portage around fences and other obstructions; however, you are responsible for any damage caused to the property.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov and search for “water trails” to find more information on Nebraska’s water trails.

30 must-see Nebraska state and national park gems Pine Ridge National Recreation Area Snake River Falls Ashfall Fossil Beds Johnson Lake Nebraska National Forest Lake McConaughy Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area Calamus Reservoir Agate Fossil Beds Box Butte State Recreation Area Bridgeport State Recreation Area Buttes Cub Creek Recreation Area Chadron State Park Gavins Point Dam Courthouse and Jail Rocks Jeffrey Lake Toadstool Geologic Park Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge Fort Robinson Louisville State Recreation Area Ponca State Park Platte River State Park Scotts Bluff National Monument Indian Cave State Park Niobrara National Scenic River Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area Halsey Lookout Tower Smith Falls State Park