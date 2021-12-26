Flagging down geese takes a team effort

The cool thing with flagging is that every hunter in the blind can have and use a flag to add realism to a decoy spread. Everyone is involved and part of the team effort to lure the waterfowl close enough for shots.

Begin the process with the T-flag held high and flap downward with plenty of wrist action. This could be compared to jigging while fishing.

Start flagging, stop, then start again when geese are seen in the distance. This tactic offers the perception that a flock is on the ground and even can imitate one landing. Flagging at Canada geese in the distance is effective. Waterfowl have tremendous eyesight and the line from veteran waterfowl hunters is: If you can see them, they have already seen you.

Another thing I’ve learned about flagging: Flag aggressively and more so at Canada geese that are further out, and less and subtler as they approach the spread.

Some hunters put their flags on long, flexible poles to allow geese or ducks to see the movement at even longer distances.