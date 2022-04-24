Five trails to hike this summer

I recently saw the most incredible meme. It compared hiking with a naturalist to hiking with someone who was there for physical activity.

The naturalist finished the 1-mile hike in about 3 hours, while the person motivated by exercise finished in about 11 minutes.

You may wonder why the naturalist took so long to finish the hike. If you have hiked with a naturalist, or someone who appreciates nature, you know every little thing is worth exploring. The person hiking for physical activity missed those things because he had his headphones on and was trying to outcompete himself for the best time on his smart watch.

No matter your hiking objective, remember you’re out in nature.

Maybe you have a favorite hiking spot in Nebraska or maybe you’re looking to get started. Read on about five places that surely will become new favorites.

Windlass Hill Trail — Ash Hollow State Historical Park

Ash Hollow State Historical Park near Lewellen offers nearly 9 miles of trails. If you’re looking for a place to hike where there’s little chance of running into people, then Windlass Hill Trail might be for you.

Although Windlass is only a half-mile loop, it can be moderately challenging. Here, you can run, hike, walk or take the pups with you. Take it slow and admire the wildflowers, see the yucca blooming, listen for grassland birds and look for a variety of animals — mammals, rodents, reptiles and tons of insects.

Lake Ogallala Trail — Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area

Lake Ogallala Trail offers 9 miles around the “little lake” on the east side of Kingsley Dam and next to Lake McConaughy. This little jaunt will take you around the campgrounds and water. The best time to go is March through October — the flowers will be in bloom, wildlife will be abundant and the weather will be most favorable. For the birders, this trail is a fantastic place to see waterfowl, grassland birds and even owls and eagles.

Toadstool Trail — Ogallala National Grassland

This trail is a little under 1 mile, but it is one of the best hiking trails in the Midwest. There are many other shorter loop trails and side trails to explore. I think it is the best hike in Nebraska because of the scenery and the epic geological formations that will keep you there longer than you planned. I hike this trail almost every year, and it is still my favorite place in Nebraska.

Rock Bluff Run Trail — Indian Cave State Park

Indian Cave in Southeast Nebraska is a rare beauty. Day hikers will find a variety of trails, with the most scenic views along the Missouri River. The Rock Bluff Run Trail’s 5.9-mile loop is somewhat challenging due to the steep elevation gain and often-washed out sections.

Accept the challenge, and you will be rewarded by this park’s diversity in flora and fauna. Deer, turkey, coyotes, foxes, raccoons and many other species can be viewed along the trails. The trails are open year-round, making Indian Cave a popular destination for cross-country skiers in the winter as well as hikers looking for spectacular views of changing foliage during the fall.

Niobrara Loop Trail — Niobrara State Park

If you’re looking for a beautiful walk rather than a strenuous hike, visit Niobrara State Park in northeastern Nebraska. For me, it’s not always about hiking, but rather enjoying being in nature and taking photos of neat little things I find.

This 1.6-mile loop is great for camping, hiking and trail running. Niobrara has more than 14 miles of hiking trails total, and this loop is one of my favorite trails in the state. Here, prairie grass covers the hills for half of the hike and the other half is closed in by forested areas. Overall, the Niobrara Loop Trail offers great views and abundant wildlife.

So, wherever you decide to hike this summer, think about whether you will be the naturalist or the exerciser. Either way, you’re doing it right. Just remember to stop and enjoy the magnificent beauty that outdoor Nebraska has to offer.

