Fish out of water — 89-pound flathead breaks record, travels Southeast Nebraska before going home

Richard Hagen had just landed a 12-pound channel cat on one rod when his other twitched, bobbed and then bent.

He picked it up -- and didn’t let go of it for nearly 45 minutes.

“The fight wore me out,” he said. “My arms were getting sore.”

But that was just the start of their relationship. Over the next two days, the Saline County farmhand would name the flathead cat Brutus, help it earn the state’s highest fish honor, carry it around several counties in a water-filled deep freezer, care for it at home, try to find it a forever aquarium and, eventually, return to where it all began.

He didn’t know this Saturday night.

“I just knew I had a big fish. That’s all I knew.”

The 61-year-old likes the fight flathead cats can put up -- how they bend your pole at first, then try to rip it from your hands -- which is why he’s been chasing them since he was 13. He’s typically somewhere along the banks of the Little Blue and Big Blue rivers two or three times a week, and all weekend.

But that night, he was invited to a birthday party at his niece’s place along the Missouri River near Brownville. He won’t say where.