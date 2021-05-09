Fish identification important skill for anglers

It seems like it happens all the time. Someone posts photos and misidentifies fish on social media.

A fish is not just a fish. You must have some identification skills.

I do not expect everyone to be an ichthyologist. I do expect that if you choose to be an angler, you have some responsibilities to fulfill. You have a responsibility to the resource to know some fish identification. Rules and regulations vary by species of fish. At the least, knowing your fish could save you a pretty pink ticket.

The challenge is that you never know what might bite on your line. Often you do not catch what you are targeting.

Once, while doing an angler survey, I checked an angler and his mother who were targeting bullheads. Instead of catching bullheads, they had caught a walleye, and they literally did not know what they had. All they knew is that it was not a bullhead.

You must know more than that.

Another time I checked some anglers who said they had caught several white bass. I asked if I could see their fish. They proudly pulled the stringer up to show me. Hanging on the chain stringer were four or five adult gizzard shad. I wonder how good those “white bass” tasted when fried?