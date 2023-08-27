Angler Ryan Glatter coaches high school softball in Omaha. In Nebraska, softball season takes place during the fall, which doesn’t necessarily align with one of his favorite times of the year to fish.

So when Glatter has a morning here or a few afternoon hours there, he must maximize time. The following are several ways he fits in fishing from the hot August afternoons to the cool mornings of late September.

Rainouts

There is a fine line as it relates to precipitation in Nebraska. If it rains too much, water bodies with runoff become turbid, making fishing for sight-fishing species like largemouth bass difficult.

“But fishing gets hard when it doesn’t rain,” Glatter said. Rain adds oxygen to the water and can also cool it.”

These added benefits increase fish activity during these dog days, so pay attention to the weather forecast.

Top of the strike zone

“When there is open water, we always have a top-water lure tied on,” Glatter said.

As soon as the first cool evening hits Nebraska in the late summer, some anglers think their shallow-water fishing is over. They’ll move deep and slower, thinking this presentation is a necessity as the water cools.

“Fall anglers put the buzz bait away too soon, just like early spring anglers often wait too long to start fishing on top,” Glatter said. “We catch a lot of fish early on a mouse each year.”

Think about it like this: Right before ice out in the winter, anglers often relay stories of catching fish in extremely shallow water — less than 2 feet in many circumstances. If fish are feeding just below the surface when the water temperature is just above freezing, then why wouldn’t they hit on top long before the first fall frost of the year?

Bush league

When the water lowers in the summer, Glatter searches for brush piles, where he repeatedly finds bass in the summer. Then, if Nebraska gets late summer or early autumn rains, he fishes these brush piles once they’re covered.

“This time of year, we’ll move to the secondary pieces of cover, including brush piles and even weed beds, and there are always big fish nearby.”

Starting lineup

Lure choice for Glatter is a combination of repetition and common sense. “I’m going to fish a chatter bait when I’m on the water because I’ve had a lot of success with it, but I’m also paying attention to the baitfish I see.”

While cliche, matching the hatch is correct, as Glatter detailed. Yet he’s not opposed to fishing brighter colors as well.

“As the year goes on, I’ll also add more vibration to my lure choices.”

He’s also paying attention to the frog bite. By late July, ping pong ball-sized bullfrog tadpoles are morphing into bullfrogs, adding a different looking menu item for largemouths well into the fall.

Stealing

Glatter is very adamant about his fishing techniques throughout the year.

“I’m a shallow-water guy,” he said. “Less than 6 feet in open water. But because I’m a coach, I’m used to listening and stealing everything I can from those around me. If it’s working for someone else, I’ll try it.”

From reading Twitter posts to watching online videos, Glatter is looking for any edge he can find, which is exactly what someone with a hectic schedule would do when allowed just a little time on the water.