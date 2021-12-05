Finding holiday gifts for outdoor enthusiasts

Keep in mind outdoor person’s financial situation: Just because they own a certain piece of gear doesn’t mean the outdoorsy person wouldn’t be excited about an upgrade. Try to assess the brand, type or model, size, age and condition of the item they have now. If you can’t get a peek or snap a quick photo of it, pay close attention to the clothing you see them wearing when they’re outside.

If he or she is extremely hardcore in an outdoor pursuit, don’t scrimp on the price: Select expensive, technical gear for the lifestyle of your outdoor enthusiast and make sure you know it is absolutely what they need or want. The adage “You get what you pay for” is true with outdoor equipment. Keep in mind you can always acquire a nice, hefty gift card to an established sporting goods, retail or specialty store that sells outdoor products as well.