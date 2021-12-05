Finding holiday gifts for outdoor enthusiasts

I know it sounds cliché, but I’ll be the first to admit it. As a hardcore outdoor enthusiast, finding a holiday gift for me is difficult.
In fact, whether you hunt, trap, fish, boat, kayak, camp, backpack, hike, bike or watch wildlife, I bet you also are in the hard-to-buy-for category.
Getting gifts for avid outdoorspeople can be quite challenging.
So, I thought it would be a great idea to share some tips from my experiences in both giving and receiving gifts.
Here are several tips to remember when attempting to locate the perfect gift for the adventurous, outdoorsy one in your life.
Do some reconnaissance: Quiz outdoor enthusiasts about the outdoor activities they passionately enjoy and note all the specifics given.
Buy for their aspirations: Lack of better gear may be holding back outdoor enthusiasts from pursuing a higher level of the activity they love. Nearly all folks with an affinity for the outdoors prefer dependable, high-quality gear that addresses a variety of functions.
Purchase for comfort: A good idea for purchasing is an at-home comfort gift. Choose something with the same look and a similar construction to the outdoor gear they use. Maybe it’s a blanket or sleeping bag built for camping, yet it would make a superb covering for curling up on the couch.
Keep in mind outdoor person’s financial situation: Just because they own a certain piece of gear doesn’t mean the outdoorsy person wouldn’t be excited about an upgrade. Try to assess the brand, type or model, size, age and condition of the item they have now. If you can’t get a peek or snap a quick photo of it, pay close attention to the clothing you see them wearing when they’re outside.
If he or she is extremely hardcore in an outdoor pursuit, don’t scrimp on the price: Select expensive, technical gear for the lifestyle of your outdoor enthusiast and make sure you know it is absolutely what they need or want. The adage “You get what you pay for” is true with outdoor equipment. Keep in mind you can always acquire a nice, hefty gift card to an established sporting goods, retail or specialty store that sells outdoor products as well.
When in doubt, buy a permit for the new year: The 2022 Nebraska permits and stamps for outdoor activities are outstanding gifts for the individuals who love the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, fur harvesting, and state park entry permits with associated stamps are gifts that can be purchased for others that are reasonably priced, last all year and contribute to conservation and outdoor recreation in Nebraska. These are all available at OutdoorNebraska.gov
Remind yourself the best gifts aren’t always the shiniest gadgets. Experience-driven presents go way beyond just material items. They are the ones that bring value to someone’s life and, more importantly, inspire memories with family and friends to be cherished forever.
Happy trails and happy holidays.