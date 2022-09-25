Find your outdoor autumn adventure

For me, fall in Nebraska is one of the best times of the year to spend outdoors. It is my favorite season.

If you are looking for new and different opportunities where you can have fun, burn calories, get more Vitamin D, remain active, maintain fitness and get some fresh air, there is scarcely a better time of year to keep yourself and your family busy and healthy.

Hiking, walking, running, peddling, pushing and pulling are even more enjoyable when the temperature is lower and the scenery is at its most beautiful.

Here are a variety of creative ideas for stepping outside during autumn.

* Pick pumpkins at a local farm or pumpkin patch.

* Take a stroll along a haunted trail or through a corn maze.

* Go on a hayrack ride, perhaps it’s a haunted hayrack ride.

* Attend a bonfire gathering, roast hot dogs or marshmallows for s’mores.

* Decorate your campsite in a festive Halloween fashion.

* Plan a picnic when there is warm sunshine and slight, cool breezes.

* Head out for a weekend stay at a Nebraska state park area; the crowds have left, the weather is cooler, the nights are excellent for sleeping under the stars, the fall colors are apparent and there are still plenty of activities to enjoy such as fall camping, hiking, biking, fishing, geocaching, nature journaling, wildlife watching and more.

* Check the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website calendar for state park events. Naturalist programs, bird-watching expeditions, living history demonstrations, fun Halloween functions and other themed activities can make getting some fresh air and activity even more enjoyable.

* Try accessible parks and trails in your area that you haven’t yet explored. Visit state, city or Natural Resources District websites to get information.

* Embed yourself in nature and fall foliage colors by floating a nearby water trail (stretch of river) by kayak or canoe.

* Plan a fall fishing trip. Try for stocked 10-inch rainbow trout in a public water not far from your home. Fish northern and western Nebraska trout streams. Participate in the Trout Slam. Autumn is a great time to catch many different species of fish as they vigorously feed to build up fat reserves for the coming winter months.

* Broaden your hunting knowledge, refresh your hunting skills and pursue a game species you have not harvested, or complete the Upland Slam or Duck Slam challenges. Take a white-tailed doe for deer management purposes on private land and perhaps donate it to someone who is need of lean, healthy protein. Introduce somebody new to the lifestyle of hunting through our Take ’em Hunting program.

• Forage for tasty, edible wild fall nuts, fruits and mushrooms.

Being active, staying fit and eating healthy are all important to ward off the sedentary accumulation of pounds and feel great. Don’t wait until the new year to make promises. Start early with the beauty of fall as your guide for overall wellness.

Venture outdoors for an autumn adventure this year in Nebraska.