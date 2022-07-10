Find right tool to land more fish

I do not buy much fishing tackle anymore. Most of my tackle purchases involve the replacement of lost or worn-out baits.

My tackle box has a variety of baits for a variety of presentations. I am always on the lookout for new baits, but rarely am I rushing out to buy the latest “hot” bait.

Over the years, I have learned to think of fishing baits as tools. Every bait or lure will catch fish if used at the right time and the right situation.

What is the right tool? Different baits will work best in different conditions. You must have some understanding of the species you are trying to catch and the habitat in which it lives. Know that, and you can select the baits that most likely will work at that time and place.

The correct fishing presentation begins with depth and speed. Generally, if the fish you are pursuing are in 25 feet of water, a presentation that is only down 5 feet is not going to be close enough to get bit.

How fast, or slow, do you need to fish to get a bite? Generally, actively feeding fish will respond to faster presentations that will allow you to cover more water and put your bait in front of more fish. However, the more negative the feeding mood, the slower and more natural you will need to fish to elicit a bite.

Every fishing trip is an experiment in those variables, a series of trials and errors, educated guesses, until you get it right and catch fish. Or until you run out of time and go home skunked.

If you think in those terms, you can begin to recognize why some of your favorite baits work on the waters you frequent. And you might realize that in any given situation, there are a handful of baits and presentations that will cover it.

Keep an open mind. Different approaches can work in the same situations. We all have our favorite baits and presentations, confidence baits. We are more likely to keep fishing those until we catch fish. It is likely we also have mastered the technique of fishing those confidence baits. However, being adaptable will make you more successful in more situations. Always look for new tricks you can learn.

There are new baits I have rushed to purchase when I first learned of them. However, I did my homework to know how those tools would work.

I bought a new muskie bait last Christmas. I did some homework, found a bait I was sure would work, found some custom colors available, then bought one for myself and one as a Christmas gift for my son.

I used it this year but cast it just enough times to know how deep it ran and at what speeds it worked best. Then I put it away because it ran a little too deep for the places and times my son and I were fishing.

Then, one afternoon, we fished a spot that was a little deeper. It looked good, but we could not raise a fish. Before we bugged out for the next spot, I tied on the new bait. It was a deeper structure, and that new bait ran deeper. Was it the right tool for the job?

It took less than a dozen casts before I landed a 40-inch muskie, then less than a dozen more before landing a 39-incher.

I love it when a plan comes together!