Burrowing owls, as their name suggests, nest in underground burrows excavated by semi-fossorial animals, such as ground squirrels, prairie dogs and badgers.

Not surprisingly, burrowing owls often inhabit black-tailed prairie dog colonies during the breeding season in Nebraska. After laying eggs, the parents incubate them for about a month, and young birds remain near the nesting burrow for at least another month. Their use of underground burrows, as well as their high activity during the day, make them unique among owl species in North America.

According to Birds of Nebraska – Online, burrowing owls once were common breeders throughout the state. However, the owls now are mostly absent from the farmed and developed eastern Nebraska. In our state, burrowing owls are listed as a Tier I Species of Greatest Conservation Need and as state imperiled in the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project.

Threats to burrowing owls include the loss of habitat due to declines in prairie dog colonies and short open grasslands, plague and wind energy development. Other threats include the negative impacts of insecticides on their food source, including insects, and other small animals, such as lizards and mice.

Burrowing owls are most numerous in the Panhandle, where black-tailed prairie dog colonies (a Tier II at-risk species in Nebraska) still are common. To better understand burrowing owls in north-central Nebraska, wildlife biologist Jason Thiele led a study to document nesting pairs of burrowing owls in the Keya Paha Biologically Unique Landscape. Survey results showed a much more substantial number of burrowing owls breeding in the area.

The close association burrowing owls have with active prairie dog colonies could be explained by a few different factors. Prairie dogs create and maintain many different burrows, which in turn provide suitable owl nest sites and escape routes from predators. Additionally, the shorter vegetation in the colonies may allow the owls to easily see approaching predators. As extra backup, owls may hear the prairie dogs’ warning call when a predator is nearby.

Prairie dog colonies offer the best chance for viewing burrowing owls, especially in western Nebraska. Although they can be viewed throughout the day, they are most active during mornings and early evenings. Despite this daytime activity, these birds tend to stay close to the ground, and their sandy color can disguise them well among vegetation and prairie dog mounds.

To spot burrowing owls, use binoculars or a spotting scope to scan through the prairie dog colony, and look for the pint-sized owl with long legs and big, yellow eyes. Be sure to check nearby fence posts for perching adults, too. They may be viewed running along the ground or flying low to hunt for insects and small animals.

The young begin to appear in July after spending their first two weeks in the burrow, and they are mostly brown on the back with a buffy-yellow belly and chest. Burrowing owls are migratory, and by late summer through mid-October, they begin to disperse from their breeding areas and head south to their wintering grounds.

Burrowing owls can be a great animal for the family to observe and enjoy. While they may appear to tolerate a person’s presence, it is important to remember to watch them from a distance and keep the visit short to prevent disturbing this at-risk species, especially during nesting season.

