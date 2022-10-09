Favorite fall wild edibles

It’s autumn. It’s heavy sweatshirt weather. And it’s time to pick pumpkins and harvest the last of the tender crops from your vegetable garden.

But did you know that beyond the pumpkins, the squash and the tomatoes, fall marks the time of year for gathering and preparing tasty fare from wild places? There are certain wild foods that are easy to identify, abundant, nutritious and delicious.

Here are five wild edibles that are among my fall favorites.

Chicken-of-the-woods: Admired for its looks and distinctive flavor, this colorful mushroom grows primarily with overlapping, layered, fan-shaped clumps on the dead stumps and logs of trees in eastern hardwood forests.

The chicken-of-the-woods does not possess gills on the underside like the poisonous jack-o-lantern mushroom. It is a good edible mushroom for novices to find in the fall because it has no look-a-like specimens.

The flesh of this fungus tends to be soft, thick and quite moist. The older this fungus gets, the tougher it becomes and will require trimming off the outer edges of the cap and hard, woody areas before cooking.

Shagbark hickory nuts: These have tremendous flavor, but shelling them is a lot of work. After peeling the outer husk, the shell must be broken with a hammer before the meat of the nut is extracted. Nearly a pound of nutmeats takes up to about three to four hours to remove.

But the effort to shell and toast or roast them is worth it. You can use them as a substitute for pecans in recipes. Unless there is an allergy, adding these nuts to your diet provides many essential minerals, organic compounds and nutrients.

Persimmon: The American Persimmon is a native or nearly native tree in Nebraska with an edible fall maturing fruit. I have found the persimmon in woodlands along the Missouri River system in Southeast Nebraska.

The persimmon fruits mature typically in October or early November after the first hard frost of the year. Each fruit needs to be completely ripe (soft and kind of squishy and sticky with pale-orange, bright red, yellow or a blue color) before eaten.

After the leaves of the persimmon have dropped, much of the fruit will remain attached to the branches through the early part of December. The fruit still is palatable.

Wild onion: Wild onion is high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is said to have many other health benefits, including reducing the risk of cancer, obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Wild onion is found mainly in the eastern and southern parts of the state. To find wild onions, look for clumps of them growing along the sunnier edges of fields, grasslands, pastures or old farmsteads. They seem to prefer drier prairie areas but can also be found in the openings of upland forests.

Cattail: The young, cob-like tips of this wetland plant are edible, as is the white bottom of the stalk, spurs off the main roots and spaghetti like rootlets off the main roots. They have vitamins A, B, and C, potassium and phosphorus.

Cattail roots contain a white starch that is 150 calories per cup, and the shoots also are quite edible, bringing in about 50 calories per cup and a touch of vitamin K. The powdery yellow pollen is edible, too, as are the sprouts that grow on the roots.

Cattail rhizomes are starchy and sweet, with an immensely mild flavor and scent.