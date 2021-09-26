Drifting for trout, Soda Pop Gang rides again

I would tell you I have never been in trouble with the law, but there was that time I was pulled over for knocking off a convenience store.
I had three nephews and my son in the pickup at the time. None of them were old enough to drive.
That story begins as a fish story. We had spent the day hopping from spot to spot, picking off active trout. We caught fish, ate snacks and sipped pops. It was a great day.
At one popular community hole, the local worm-dunkers were there, but nobody was catching a thing. We got out to look around. Soon I spotted a nice trout cruising by, and then another.
I knew cruising fish were catchable fish, so we grabbed the fishing rods.
I have dunked a lot of worms and caught a lot of trout. But, somewhere along the line, I figured out trout mostly are not eating worms. Mostly they sip a variety of small prey drifting in the current. Learn to drift a bait naturally, and trout become easy to catch.
Good fly-fishers understand this and are experts at the drift, where the fly does not “drag” in the current. The drift can be done with other fishing gear, too, not just fly rods. I never taught the Soda Pop Gang to fly cast. It was easier to teach ’em how to clip a bobber to their line and let it drift.
Back at the community hole, in rapid succession, one boy or another would hook up. There was whooping and hollering, casting, hook-setting, splashing, netting, grinning and posing. We admired each rainbow for a few seconds, and then made sure everyone was watching as we slipped ’em back into the water.
Then it was over. We had cherry-picked all the active fish.
By the time we left, the ol’ worm-dunkers were poking through their tackle boxes looking for bobbers. That was the only part of our secret they could see.
Sometime late that afternoon, probably about the time all the pop had been drunk, we would have been running late for supper. We were cruising down the highway, windows down, smiles of satisfaction on our faces. We slowed to go through one small Nebraska town. Met a deputy sheriff at the edge.
The deputy made a U-turn and dropped in behind us. I glanced down at the speedometer. Nope. I was not speeding.
He followed us for a mile or two and then pulled us over.
The officer approached my window and told us my pickup matched the description of one that had just stolen a case of beer from the local convenience store. My middle nephew was riding shotgun, and the deputy explained he matched the description of the perp.
The deputy asked if he could search my vehicle.
“Sure,” I said. We had nothing to hide other than 500 pounds of tackle, a bunch of fishing rods, bobbers and empty pop cans.
The law man spent about 10 seconds poking through my tackle box and rod tube. He then told us to get back in the pickup and on our way. Obviously, we were not the lawbreakers.