Drifting for trout, Soda Pop Gang rides again

I would tell you I have never been in trouble with the law, but there was that time I was pulled over for knocking off a convenience store.

I had three nephews and my son in the pickup at the time. None of them were old enough to drive.

That story begins as a fish story. We had spent the day hopping from spot to spot, picking off active trout. We caught fish, ate snacks and sipped pops. It was a great day.

At one popular community hole, the local worm-dunkers were there, but nobody was catching a thing. We got out to look around. Soon I spotted a nice trout cruising by, and then another.

I knew cruising fish were catchable fish, so we grabbed the fishing rods.

I have dunked a lot of worms and caught a lot of trout. But, somewhere along the line, I figured out trout mostly are not eating worms. Mostly they sip a variety of small prey drifting in the current. Learn to drift a bait naturally, and trout become easy to catch.

Good fly-fishers understand this and are experts at the drift, where the fly does not “drag” in the current. The drift can be done with other fishing gear, too, not just fly rods. I never taught the Soda Pop Gang to fly cast. It was easier to teach ’em how to clip a bobber to their line and let it drift.