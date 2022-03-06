Don’t overlook urban areas when watching the March bird migration

When I was kid, I always looked forward to taking a drive with my grandparents during the March thaw to see the spring migration of birds along the Platte River in rural Sarpy County.

We never had to travel far from our homes in Gretna to see the migrating birds. It’s those drives that helped develop my appreciation for birds.

Truth is, you still do not have to venture far to enjoy the spectacular spring migration of birds in Nebraska.

Extraordinary spring migration bird-watching awaits you in Nebraska’s public parks, green spaces and waterfront properties, even amid cities and towns, especially in March. Being an Omaha resident for many years, I know this full well.

For tens of thousands of years, birds most likely have migrated to and through these areas. Many of these locations are easily accessible by foot, bicycle, bus or are a short trip by motor vehicle. A variety of birds can be seen at these public sites, and the species are ever-changing with seasons, weather and migrations. In March, ducks, geese and bald eagles frequently can be seen where there is ample open water.

For example, only a 10-minute drive from my house is one of the best public bird-watching spots I know to witness the spring migration — the Levi Carter/Kiwanis Park complex in northeastern Omaha. It is an old oxbow of the Missouri River situated in the shadow of downtown and adjacent to Eppley Airfield.

Carter Lake, with its proximity to the Missouri, along with its topography and habitat diversity, offers a plethora of birds to see.

Bird-watching during migrations in large cities can even be better than many realize and very rewarding. Here are some quick tips to get you underway in urban bird-watching.

It is about the experience. Immerse yourself in the bird-watching experience by closely watching individual species and their behavior. Really study them and slow your pace.

Field guide apps for bird ID. You can use phone apps and carry a virtual shelf of bird books in your pocket or pack. Most of the field guides for bird identification are available as apps and many of them also include sounds.

Go in the morning. My recorded observations show the morning often is the best time to look for birds in metropolitan areas because there are fewer people around.

Do not disturb. Visiting bird species have few habitats to utilize in urban areas, and bird-watchers should respect the birds they encounter and take steps not to disturb them. These birds are no doubt tired and hungry after their long journeys.

Take the binocs. It’s amazing the amount of detail you can pick out when looking at a bird from a distance through binoculars. The intricate plumage colors, the glint in their eyes, all add up vividly.

Go with someone in your household or “bubble.” Consider taking someone with you in your household or “bubble” outside for a bird-watching adventure. It is another set of eyes and ears, and it is safer and more fun with folks you know and trust.

“Patch” birding should not be overlooked. In bird-watching lingo, a “patch” is a local area that’s frequented by bird-watchers. Often, these bird-watchers are willing to offer tips and share information about their experiences. You can learn much from them.

The message here is simple: Don’t overlook what may lie just beyond your house in a public space for some great migratory bird-watching.

To get started with information about wildlife viewing in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeviewing.

