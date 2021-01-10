Controlled shooting area offers opportunity for family hunt

Controlled shooting areas have been popping up for several years now, and hunters are taking advantage of the opportunities available at these places.

Wanting to try it, our family made a trip to Camp George just north of Arnold. This trip was a good way to spend some quality time together while doing what we all love: hunting. Having never been to one of these areas, none of us really knew what to expect, but we were excited to see how a controlled shooting area works.

As we crested the hills leading to Camp George, I noticed the abundance of great habitat and cover on the property. It looked like a place that would naturally hold pheasants, quail and grouse. When we arrived, Lester and George Mills, father-son partners at Camp George, were there to greet us and tell us about the hunt.

Lester explained that they have a variety of cover on the property, including CRP, food plots and tree strips. There are large populations of wild pheasants, quail and sharp-tailed grouse, along with pen-raised pheasants, quail and chukars at the controlled shooting area. Before we arrived, George had stocked pheasants and quail, the species we chose to hunt on that day.