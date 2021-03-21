Conditions right for great morel season

Tersh Kepler of Omaha, one of the Midwest’s foremost experts on morel mushroom hunting, says conditions are aligning for what could be a spectacular morel mushroom hunting year.
He highlights three reasons for predicting what might be a banner year for morels.
“First, we’re two years after a major flood on river bottoms when morels historically take off,” Kepler said. “That’s because there is a large abundance of dead trees, which the morels feed off of. Second, we’ve received near record amounts of precipitation from the winter; morels need lots of moisture. And third, ground temperatures are warming rather quickly while the days are getting longer with light. Warm sub-soil temps are critical for morels to emerge.”
Many Nebraskans soon will be antsy to head to their morel mushroom picking spots along rivers and creeks in woodlands. Kepler says the sprouting of dandelions in his Omaha yard will be one of the primary indicators of when morels will emerge; however, he knows there is more to it.
Whether you vigilantly watch for dandelions, tree buds, blooming lilacs or flowering woodland phlox, morel mushrooms are at the whims of nature. Their arrival is determined by weather, soil temperature, moisture, the amount of organic matter in a given wooded location and a few secrets the natural world keeps to itself.
Kepler is cautious about predicting the arrival of morel mushrooms in river woods, but he thinks they could show up before April 1.
When it comes to exactly where to find morels in mature, old-growth woodland habitat, he says to look for freshly dead hardwood trees — those that have been dead for up to three years. He prefers to hunt for morels around dead and decaying cottonwood, elm, ash and apple trees with the some bark still on them, starting to peel or all just off. In addition, Kepler looks for morels in areas that have been burned recently or where the soil has been disturbed.
Initially, morels come out in woods along rivers like the Platte, Elkhorn and Missouri. As the morels’ four- to six-week season progresses, mushroom hunters need to work their way up to moister, hilly forested areas above those rivers. The morel growing season usually runs from mid-April into late May. It rarely runs longer, but foragers this year might see a longer season with timely rains and adequate warmth.
Individually, once it emerges, a morel mushroom will continue to grow for up to seven days. After that, morels get mushy, then dry out. The good thing is that not all of the morels in an area come up at the same time.
Anyone planning to hunt morels is reminded that he or she must get permission before venturing onto private property.
Hobby (noncommercial) picking for morel mushrooms is allowed on Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owned and controlled lands, unless signed or indicated otherwise. A current, valid state park permit is required on motor vehicles entering state park lands.
As a reminder, morels have a round to cone-shaped cap that is honeycombed with pits and ridges that resemble a sponge. Morels have a short stalk, are hollow through the cap and stem, and have a warm brown to tan or yellowish color. When gathering, it is important to try to pinch the morel at the base and gently twist to break the stem or carry a small knife to cut the stem.