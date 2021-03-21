Conditions right for great morel season

Kepler is cautious about predicting the arrival of morel mushrooms in river woods, but he thinks they could show up before April 1.

When it comes to exactly where to find morels in mature, old-growth woodland habitat, he says to look for freshly dead hardwood trees — those that have been dead for up to three years. He prefers to hunt for morels around dead and decaying cottonwood, elm, ash and apple trees with the some bark still on them, starting to peel or all just off. In addition, Kepler looks for morels in areas that have been burned recently or where the soil has been disturbed.

Initially, morels come out in woods along rivers like the Platte, Elkhorn and Missouri. As the morels’ four- to six-week season progresses, mushroom hunters need to work their way up to moister, hilly forested areas above those rivers. The morel growing season usually runs from mid-April into late May. It rarely runs longer, but foragers this year might see a longer season with timely rains and adequate warmth.

Individually, once it emerges, a morel mushroom will continue to grow for up to seven days. After that, morels get mushy, then dry out. The good thing is that not all of the morels in an area come up at the same time.