Urban growth, agricultural expansion and other human activities have forced much of Nebraska’s wildlife into small remnants of their once extensive habitats.

In return, animals have found ways to coexist with us to survive. So, we have rabbits nibbling on flower beds, foxes raising kits in backyards and birds visiting feeders.

This wildlife may not seem important when we see and interact with it, but for many of us, viewing wildlife in our cities and around our homes is our strongest tether to the natural world.

Gaining knowledge and experience of local wildlife can help us better understand and connect with the natural world. In return, people can better coexist with the creatures that live around them. This is where the City Nature Challenge (citynaturechallenge.org) comes into play.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and the California Academy of Sciences began the project in 2016. What started as a small, friendly challenge to document urban biodiversity in Los Angeles and San Francisco has become a global community science project. The CNC’s goal is to obtain data on species found in cities around the globe and to use it to make our urban areas better equipped to support our urban ecosystems.

Anyone around the world can participate in the challenge with just a cellphone. The challenge comes in two parts: the observation period (April 28-May 1) and the identification period (May 2-7).

During the observation period, participants seek out as many living organisms as they can find in their cities. Animals, plants, lichen, fungi and insects all fall under the “living organism” umbrella.

Next, participants upload their photos and observation information to iNaturalist, a web-based app. Then, experts and participants review and identify as many species as possible by the May 7 deadline. Numbers are reported in the following days.

Last year, more than 3,000 observations were submitted and 891 species identified during the CNC in Nebraska. More than 20 of those species identified are considered species of greatest conservation need in Nebraska. With your help we can beat last year's numbers and learn even more about the resourceful species that share our urban spaces.

There are two events in Lincoln to help people learn about the challenge. The first is an opportunity to connect with naturalist volunteers at a park during CNC Across LNK from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. CNC volunteers will be stationed at parks across the city to answer questions, teach people how to use iNaturalist and help identify local wildlife.

The Wilderness Park Bioblitz is April 30. The public is invited to explore the park and submit wildlife observations via iNaturalist. There will be sessions from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. led by local wildlife experts to find, identify and document as many plants and animals as possible. These will meet at the parking lot off Pioneers Boulevard.

Also, an Introduction to the City Nature Challenge webinar is from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will learn more about the background and importance of the CNC, how to use iNaturalist, and what types of plants and animals they may find. This is a free event, but registration is required at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to register.