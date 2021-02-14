Changing water temperature under ice can affect fish bite

We finally are having some cold, ice-making weather.

However, hardcore ice anglers are going to notice some changes in the coming days, changes that affect the number of fish you are catching.

I have spent a lot of time messing with a digital thermometer under the ice. You would be surprised at what the water temperatures really are down there. Sure, everyone knows water freezes at 32 degrees, so ice is near 32 degrees. You also may know water is at its densest at 39 degrees. That is why ice floats. Yes, the warmest water under the ice may be near 39 degrees and that may be near the bottom in deep water.

That is not always the case, though. The longer water takes to freeze, the more the water is mixed, the colder it can get. Areas of open water actually may cool the water in the surrounding area. Even though it may be a difference of only a few degrees, believe me, it is a huge difference to the fish. Temperatures actually may rise a few degrees once a water body caps over with ice.

Midwinter conditions with very cold weather and snow cover also make a big difference. Colder water can be pushed deeper under those conditions and is a big reason the midwinter bite can lag.