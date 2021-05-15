Celebrate birds in May

Nothing breaks me out the clutches of winter like the annual spring cycle of bird migration.

From the first round of geese in March to the warblers in May, this international journey brings the promise of thaw, growth and birth carried on wings.

Conservationist Aldo Leopold described the hope of this unique season in writing, “A migrating goose, staking two hundred miles of black night on the chance of finding a hole in the lake, has no easy chance for retreat. His arrival carries the conviction of a prophet who has burned his bridges.” And with it comes spring.

For the love of birds

The beginnings of bird conservation in the United States started in the late 1800s, and these efforts continue today. Public awareness and concern are crucial components of conservation. People who are enthusiastic about birds, informed about threats and empowered to become involved in addressing them can help maintain healthy populations.

One of the greatest things about birds is how easy and common it is to see them just about every day, in every habitat. Because of this, birds can serve as a great bridge between people and nature. They can inspire everyone to feel connected and excited about the natural world.

Nebraska Bird Month