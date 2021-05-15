Celebrate birds in May

Nothing breaks me out the clutches of winter like the annual spring cycle of bird migration.
From the first round of geese in March to the warblers in May, this international journey brings the promise of thaw, growth and birth carried on wings.
Conservationist Aldo Leopold described the hope of this unique season in writing, “A migrating goose, staking two hundred miles of black night on the chance of finding a hole in the lake, has no easy chance for retreat. His arrival carries the conviction of a prophet who has burned his bridges.” And with it comes spring.
For the love of birds
The beginnings of bird conservation in the United States started in the late 1800s, and these efforts continue today. Public awareness and concern are crucial components of conservation. People who are enthusiastic about birds, informed about threats and empowered to become involved in addressing them can help maintain healthy populations.
One of the greatest things about birds is how easy and common it is to see them just about every day, in every habitat. Because of this, birds can serve as a great bridge between people and nature. They can inspire everyone to feel connected and excited about the natural world.
Nebraska Bird Month
May is Nebraska Bird Month, a monthlong celebration of birds, bird watching and bird migration. Across Nebraska, people from state agencies, organizations, conservation groups, families and individuals share their love of birds and celebrate their importance.
Nebraska Bird Month is a statewide invitation to bird-loving groups to host a bird-related event in May to increase awareness and appreciation of birds. This month’s events aim to educate, inspire and empower Nebraskans to conserve and protect our bird populations.
How to get involved
Find a list of Nebraska Bird Month events at Nebraskabirdmonth.org. There probably is an event at a location near you. Any individual, group or organization can help Nebraska celebrate birds and add an event to the website.
Another way to participate is to go outside, look for birds, and share your sightings and observations with the Nebraska Bird Month BirdBlitz. The BirdBlitz is similar to a bioblitz, an event where community members work to identify as many species as possible in a specific area over a period of time.
The Birdblitz focuses specifically on birds throughout May. To participate, take a photo or record the sound of a bird. Next, upload your image or sound to iNaturalist, an online community science platform. When you go to iNaturalist, be sure to select the "Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz" project. It's that easy.
If you cannot identify the bird you photographed, the app will make suggestions based on your photo. Or members in the iNaturalist community will confirm or refine your observation. After two people have confirmed your bird, you will have collected a research-grade observation that scientists will use.
When you make an observation in iNaturalist, not only are you learning more about Nebraska birds and their populations, but you are helping local and global experts collect scientific data. For more information, visit Nebraskabirdmonth.org.