Camping is a great way to enjoy nature, recreate and recharge, but while you’re at a campground, there always is some etiquette to follow to make sure everyone has a good time, every time.

Not too early or too late: Try to arrive at your campsite well before dark. This gives you time to set up camp while it’s still light out, which is much easier than trying in the dark. And when possible, don’t pack up and leave too early in the morning.

A little privacy, please: It’s OK to be friendly and meet your weekend neighbors, but always respect their camping space. Don’t cut through occupied campsites; stay on paths or roadways, and give all your camping neighbors some privacy at their camping locations.

Limit the shenanigans: Even though you’re on vacation and you may want to burn some midnight oil around the campfire at night, be respectful to others by abiding by quiet time rules. Quiet hours in many campgrounds are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. You still can enjoy the crackling of the fire but keep the shenanigans down, turning off generators and music and keeping lights to a minimum.

Footprints: Leave only your footprints. Be respectful of the area and the wildlife by keeping food and trash picked up. Dispose of waste in proper receptacles and minimize your impact on wild places. Pick up after others, if needed.

For human consumption only: Don’t feed the wildlife, for it encourages them to return for more food.

Always extinguish: Never leave your campfire unattended and keep fires at a manageable size, preferably in fire rings provided in the camping area. Always completely extinguish your fire before you go to bed or leave the area.

Leave the firewood: Do not bring firewood with you. Transporting firewood can spread diseases and harmful insects such as the emerald ash borer, which destroys trees and forests. Buy local firewood and leave any unused firewood at the campsite for others.

Minimal barking, please: Camping with our dogs can be awesome and sometimes difficult, depending on the dog. Some dogs are mellow and well-behaved, while others are unruly. Always have you dog on a 6-foot leash to keep them from wandering where they shouldn’t be, and remember no one wants to smell or step in the gifts your dog leaves behind. If your dog is a barker, leave them at home with a trusted friend or kennel. Don’t leave dogs unattended.

Part of enjoying your adventure in Nebraska’s great outdoors is making sure the folks beside you are enjoying it just as much as you.