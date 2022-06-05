Camping doesn’t have to mean crowds

It’s camping season and my neighbors recently told me they were thinking of heading out on a Friday night to camp at a popular state recreation area to “get away from it all” on a nice weekend.

I wanted to tell them that most likely, they were heading an area to where it all will be happening, with quite a few people there.

But how do you steer clear of crowds when you’re trying to plan a spring or summer camping getaway with family or friends?

Here’s some advice from Nebraska state park superintendents, conservation officers and wildlife and fisheries biologists:

Weekdays are it – If possible, avoid camping on weekends. Monday nights are better for overnight stays. Weeknights in the middle of the week are the best stretch for camping. Plenty of privacy and quiet relaxation times are present then. Not only are more campsites available for the choosing, so are increased opportunities for fishing, boating, hiking, biking and playground space.

Pass on the party – Keep in mind state park areas with lots of planned activities, functions and attractions draw the most campers, so seek an area that may be more laid back regarding the number of events. Also, be aware of significant celebrations in nearby communities or county fairs that can draw big crowds to campgrounds.

Think small or go wild – Stay at a smaller state recreation area just off the beaten path. And don’t overlook state wildlife management areas with their primitive campgrounds. Unless otherwise posted or restricted by special area regulations, WMAs are open to backcountry camping and the use of propane stoves and charcoal grills unless a burn ban is in effect.

Larger parks equal more hideaways – Most larger state parks are expansive and have many places where you can camp, backpack or rucksack camp. Indian Cave, Ponca and Fort Robinson are a few examples that have lots of acres available where you can escape the crowds of a contemporary campground. It is not uncommon to find campgrounds offering RV campsites without any hookups.

Living without comfort eliminates traffic – Be willing to give up some of the modern campground amenities or facilities such as shower houses, restrooms, water spigots and picnic tables. Make sure you check regulations, come prepared and bring all the supplies you’ll need for your adventure that some call dispersed camping. Essentially, dispersed camping is the term given to camping on public land other than in designated campgrounds or campsites.

Look for the calmer waters – Select an area that does not allow open power boating and associated water sports. Water recreation in summer can bring a crush of individuals and the constant hum of boat motors. Public areas that have camping with no-wake boating or non-powered boating would be suggested.

The harder the trek, the greater the reward – Pick a campsite furthest from parking lots, maybe in the corner of an area and perhaps with a habitat or water buffer or specific land feature that might shield you from other campers.

Paddlers can go remote – For paddlers along various rivers and streams, use a water trail campsite that only may be accessible by the water. Isolated campsites, whether established or accessed with landowner permission, are perfect for crashing at the end of an enjoyable day with the soothing sounds of flowing water.

With savvy strategies to your camping plan and going without some conveniences, it is possible to avoid the crowds and experience tranquility in nature with an overnight.

Get more information about areas where you can camp at OutdoorNebraska.gov.

