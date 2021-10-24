Campbells subscribe to ‘start them young’ in the outdoors

When you take children hunting, you better have a checklist.
Warm clothes? Check.
Warm boots? Check.
Snacks? Check.
Diaper bag? Excuse me?
Baby food? Beg your pardon?
Pacifier? Are you nuts?
Jesse and Casey Campbell of Grand Island aren’t nuts, but that’s what their packing list has included since they took their son, Harris, hunting for the first time when he was 2 months old.
By the time Harris went on that goose hunt in February 2020, Harris already had been ice fishing. And a few weeks later, he went on his first rabbit hunt. Not quite 2 years old now, the toddler has added fishing, camping, and turkey, sharp-tailed grouse, prairie chicken, pheasant, quail and squirrel hunting to his list of escapades. He’s even been to a sandhill crane viewing blind and noodling for catfish in his parents’ home state of Illinois.
His outdoor-loving parents have taken "start them young" to an entirely new level.
The Campbells met at the University of Illinois while Casey was finishing graduate school and Jesse a bachelor’s degree. Casey took a job as a civil engineer with Ducks Unlimited and moved to Nebraska in 2014. The following year, Jesse made the move and is now the director of communications for a law firm.
Casey grew up hunting and fishing in southern Illinois and continued both pursuits in Nebraska. Jesse fished and camped while growing up on a small farm near St. Louis. She had wanted to try hunting, but never had the opportunity. Once in Nebraska, she began tagging along on hunts with Casey nearly every weekend, bringing her camera for the first year.
In spring 2016, she put down the camera and picked up a shotgun.
“Once we had some success turkey hunting, I think she was pretty well hooked,” Casey said.
They married in 2018 and, a year later, their first child was on the way.
“When I was pregnant, I was very concerned about how our hunting lifestyle would change,” Jesse said.
As the due date approached, hunting seasons opened, and Jesse and Casey kept hunting. A short walk on the opening day of pheasant season was her last hunt before Harris arrived Nov. 27, 2019.
Two weeks later, with grandparents in town to watch Harris, the two were back in the goose pit. If Harris’ grandparents weren’t all in Illinois, they would be happy to watch him so the couple could hunt. But they are.
So, their solution was simple: Take him along.
They talked logistics, locations, types of hunts and safety — with each other and with one of Casey’s coworkers, who has taken her two young boys hunting and fishing since they were babies.
That first trip to the goose pit was a last-minute decision that required a quick trip to the local sporting goods store to find baby-sized earmuffs for hearing protection. Harris slept in his car seat in the blind that day, right through the shooting.
Before that first rabbit hunt a few weeks later, they found a used backpack child carrier online for $20. Casey put the pack and Harris on his back, and they were off. Most hunting seasons ended, but turkey season was just around the corner.
At this point, Harris was still in the "potted plant stage," not wanting to move around and sleeping more often than not, and things were fairly easy. But when he woke up, it was feed-me-now screaming.
“Of course, he likes to wake up when birds are like 60 yards away and working in,” Jesse said.
Plenty of fishing, camping and hiking trips followed. Harris began his first full hunting season with the Aug. 1 squirrel opener, riding on mom’s back.
They learned quickly that Harris prefers upland hunting to sitting in the duck blind. He likes being on the move, watching the world go by.
“As soon as you stop moving, he’s upset about it and wants you to keep going,” Jesse said.
They take turns carrying him, sometimes deferring to whoever’s back hurts less, on upland hunts, hikes, mushroom hunts or fishing trips.
It has been an adventure. But Harris sets the schedule.
“There have been hunts that ended early because he’s not happy, but you just know it’s going to be whatever it’s going to be that day, and however long you get to hunt is however long you get to hunt,” Jesse said. “We’re just happy to be out doing it.”