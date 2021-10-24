Campbells subscribe to ‘start them young’ in the outdoors

Casey grew up hunting and fishing in southern Illinois and continued both pursuits in Nebraska. Jesse fished and camped while growing up on a small farm near St. Louis. She had wanted to try hunting, but never had the opportunity. Once in Nebraska, she began tagging along on hunts with Casey nearly every weekend, bringing her camera for the first year.

In spring 2016, she put down the camera and picked up a shotgun.

“Once we had some success turkey hunting, I think she was pretty well hooked,” Casey said.

They married in 2018 and, a year later, their first child was on the way.

“When I was pregnant, I was very concerned about how our hunting lifestyle would change,” Jesse said.

As the due date approached, hunting seasons opened, and Jesse and Casey kept hunting. A short walk on the opening day of pheasant season was her last hunt before Harris arrived Nov. 27, 2019.

Two weeks later, with grandparents in town to watch Harris, the two were back in the goose pit. If Harris’ grandparents weren’t all in Illinois, they would be happy to watch him so the couple could hunt. But they are.

So, their solution was simple: Take him along.