Breaking out of a muskie slump

Some have said muskies are the fish of 10,000 casts. My initial reaction to that is that if it takes you that many casts, you are not doing something right. Then again, if you divide 10,000 by 171.75, I would only have to make 58 casts per hour to total 10,000 casts in 171.75 hours. I might have been getting close.

When I hear someone asking questions about catching their first muskie, or getting started muskie fishing, I grin maniacally to myself. If they only knew what they were getting into.

The fish I caught was a little muskie — only 30 inches. But any hitter in a batting slump will take any little blooper to break the slump. It was a beautiful 30-incher.

I would have taken photos, but it absolutely choked the bait. I had to cut hooks to get the bait out. Then, that fish did not need any more handling or stress. He went back in the water immediately and swam off. We will meet again.

I fished another hour after catching him. Might as well start putting in my time for the next one. She will not take so long. She will be larger, much larger.

When I set the hook on this fish, it exploded, porpoised, out of the water swinging its head back and forth. That is the image that will stick in my mind for the next 170 hours. I’m going to enjoy every minute of the pursuit.

