Bluegills provide hot summer fishing action

Simple equipment and cheap bait: I like to use an ultralight rod and reel with light line, small hooks, small steel weights and small bobbers. For bait, anything from nightcrawlers to canned sweet corn kernels to grasshoppers will work just fine. When it comes to artificial lures, small jigs of contrasting colors, like black and yellow, usually prove best.

Bold biters and strong fighters: Bluegill are a schooling fish and quick, competitive, aggressive feeders. Many bluegills have no fear of the angler trying to catch them, even in clear water. They also have a reputation for being one of the strongest fighters in the fish kingdom.

Hot action in the heat: Some of the best bluegill fishing occurs when the intense summer heat and humidity arrives. Bluegill are cold-blooded creatures, so their body temperature varies with their surroundings and they get more active and hungrier when the water is warmer.

Flies for bluegill: Even though you might think fly-fishing is reserved for trout, it is also one of the most effective, exciting ways to catch bluegill. Small insects are a major portion of the bluegill’s diet, and an artificial fly resembling one of these insects is usually irresistible.