It’s hot. It’s humid. Yeah, it’s summer, all right.
Has your fishing success slowed with the conditions? Well, one fish leads the way with lots of action for anglers in the summertime — bluegill.
Bluegill fishing is as American as apple pie and baseball. In fact, doing battle with an 8- to 10-inch bluegill on light monofilament line with an ultralight rod and reel combo using a nightcrawler ranks equal to landing a 21-inch largemouth bass on an expensive medium-action spinning rig with a flashy spinnerbait.
Catching bluegill is the perfect segue for introducing youngsters and newcomers to the lifestyle of fishing, especially in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Take ’em Fishing challenge.
The bluegill inhabits nearly all ponds, reservoirs, lakes, old river oxbows and meandering creeks. If there’s a decent-sized pool of water available, there’s probably bluegill in it.
Bluegill are a fish of the shallows and exists near the shoreline around vegetation, structure, timber and even sometimes where there isn’t any aquatic habitat. Look for bluegill around or near their plate-shaped spawning bed depressions. According to Daryl Bauer in our Game and Parks Fisheries Division, bigger bluegill tend to still hang out in the deeper, darker water just beyond those depressions as well as along the deeper edges of weed, moss and algae lines in summer.
Basic fishing gear will suffice for catching bluegill. I like to use an ultralight rod and reel with light line, small hooks, weights and bobbers. Regarding bait, anything from nightcrawlers to canned sweet corn kernels bought at the supermarket to grasshoppers caught in the weeds will work just fine.
Bluegill are prolific in nature and a numerous prey species. They are a schooling fish, and quick, competitive, aggressive feeders. One of the more interesting traits of the bluegill is how bold they can be. Many bluegills have no fear of the angler trying to catch them, even in clear water.
Some of the best bluegill fishing occurs when the intense summer heat and humidity have descended on us. Bluegill are cold-blooded creatures, so their body temperature varies with their surroundings and they get more active and hungry when the water is warmer.
Fly fishing is one of the most effective, exciting ways to catch bluegill, especially in the summertime. Small insects are a major portion of the bluegill’s diet, and an artificial fly resembling one of these insects is usually irresistible to it.
Paddlers can have a blast fishing for bluegill. Many of these anglers “softbait” for bluegills. This involves using smaller weighted jigheads and rubber or plastic lures that resemble baitfish, earthworms or aquatic organisms.
Bluegill fillets are absolutely delicious rolled in some flour and seasonings, then given a swim in hot cooking oil.