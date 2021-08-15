Beyond BOW is where skills are learned in the field

Women are the fastest growing group of outdoor enthusiasts, and the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program is a great contributor to this trend.

In Nebraska, the BOW program has taken hundreds of women into the field during its 30-year run and, personally, provided some of my most memorable hunting experiences.

Many occurred during BOW’s annual training event the first full weekend in October. This event is packed with three days of learning about outdoor topics: kayaking; shotgun, rifle and muzzleloader shooting; archery; big game and turkey hunting; camping; birding; photography and more.

Women can attend BOW events to learn more about several topics, gaining the knowledge, skills and confidence to pursue outdoor activities.

The Beyond BOW program takes women one step further. It pairs them with experienced hunters, anglers and other outdoor adventurers with the hopes they will later do these same activities on their own. Participants learn how to hunt, where to hunt, what to wear, and tips and tricks from mentors.

Scheduled seasonally, these trips focus on deer, goose, turkey and upland hunts.

Goose hunting